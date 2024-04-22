Florian Xhekaj’s mother was unable to come and cheer him on at the last match in Laval

Florian Xhekaj finished the season with the Rocket.

Arber’s little brother played three games in a Laval uniform at the end of the campaign, but didn’t pick up any points.

He had the opportunity to gain experience, and that’s important for next season, because we don’t necessarily expect him to return to junior.

The striker was in the squad for the final game of the season, played at Place Bell in front of the club’s fans.

Florian’s mother, Simona, was supposed to make the trip to cheer on her son…

But unfortunately, she couldn’t be there due to a health problem (appendix):

Well, unfortunately I didn’t make the last game of the season in Laval to see our boy Flo play. My appendix had different plans

My four angels are the best medicine pic.twitter.com/1iXN9VOjsg – Simona Xhekaj (@SimonaXhekaj) April 21, 2024

Florian and Arber’s mom shared a message on Twitter saying that her children are the best medicine there is.

How cute!The Xhekaj family is close and we know how much Simona loves to see her sons play. She often shares messages of encouragement for her children on social platforms, which is always nice to see.Of course, we have to wish Simona a speedy return to health. Of course, it must have been worrying for Florian and Arber because you never want to see these things happen, but hey.

She’ll need all her strength to cheer on her boys next year, who should be playing for the same organization.

She’ll be busy, anyway!

