Skip to content
News

Jakob Chychrun talks like a guy who wants to leave Ottawa
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Jakob Chychrun talks like a guy who wants to leave Ottawa
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Once again, the Ottawa Senators had a disappointing season.

The Ottawa club failed to deliver the goods, ending the campaign with a 37-41-4 record.

They’ve been saying for a while now that they’re ready to win… but fans are still waiting for that moment.

Team captain Brady Tkachuk spoke to the media this morning and apologized for his team’s performance.

Tkachuk says the situation is frustrating, because the club has taken a step backwards instead of forwards this season:

The vibe in Ottawa isn’t great, and we got that from Jakob Chychrun’s words, too.

The defenseman, who was acquired for a big price by the Senators in March 2023, was asked if he saw himself in Ottawa long-term…

And his answer says it all:

That’s a tough question, I don’t know. Honestly, I haven’t thought about it. I know I have one more year (on my contract). There have been no discussions about an extension or anything, so I haven’t thought about the idea. – Jakob Chychrun

We agree that the question wasn’t a difficult one, contrary to what he said.

If he really wanted to stay, he would have shared his wish:

Chychrun has just one season left on his contract ($4.6M per year) and at the end of his deal, he’ll be as free as a bird.

The Senators will therefore have a choice to make: either keep Chychrun to convince him to stay… or trade him before the next deadline to maximize his value.

Because if the Sens lose Chychrun for nothing, it’s going to hurt.

They gave the 12th pick of the last draft to the Coyotes in the trade, along with two other second-round picks (one in 2024 and the other in 2026), after all…

Asset management in Ottawa when Pierre Dorion was the club’s GM was never perfect, and the Alex DeBrincat situation is another fine example.

That said, will the new management be able to bring everyone back to order and get things moving?

They have to, because if they don’t…

It’s going to be tough for a long time, even if the Senators have what it takes to be a good hockey club on the ice.

Highlights

– Slaf can’t wait to represent Slovakia.

– Let’s go!

– Patrick Kane won’t be going to the World Championship.

– To be continued.

– Love this.

– One thing at a time.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content