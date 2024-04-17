Top-4: Flyers eliminate Wings… by pulling their goalie for nothing

A lot happened during tonight’s eight-game slate! To recap, the @Capitals clinched a berth in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs, the @FlaPanthers clinched the Atlantic Division title and the @Canucks secured the Pacific Division title. #NHLStats: https://t.co/DX3k1LsF9f pic.twitter.com/SfrRw8pB89
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 17, 2024
1. Flyers eliminate Wings… by pulling their goalie for nothing
The big news of the evening in the NHL: the Capitals’ qualification… because of the Flyers… who eliminated the Wings.
In order to qualify for the playoffs, Philadelphia had to win evenly against Washington and hope that the Wings and Penguins (who are playing tonight) would lose in 60 minutes. At 1-1 late in the game, John Tortorella decided to pull his goalie, but he didn’t know it was unnecessary to do so since Detroit had just forced overtime in Montreal.
The coach admitted to the media that he didn’t know, but even if he had, he would have pulled Samuel Ersson.
THE FLYERS DIDN’T KNOW THEY WERE ALREADY ELIMINATED SO THEY PULLED THEIR GOALIE AND THE CAPS SCORED pic.twitter.com/ULOWfWkKdO
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 17, 2024
There was a big miscommunication somewhere. It’s the Red Wings who are angry, since it opened the door to a Capitals victory when the Flyers didn’t need to fight: they were already eliminated.
Eastern Conference #StanleyCup playoff bracket set:#TimeToHunt vs. #GoBolts#NHLBruins vs. #LeafsForever#NYR vs. #ALLCAPS #CauseChaos vs. #Isles
Round 1 home teams listed first. Rangers hold home ice throughout entire playoffs.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 17, 2024
In the Metro, the Rangers, who finished first in the NHL, take on Alexander Ovechkin’s Capitals. Then, Patrick Roy’s team will cross swords with the ever-dangerous Hurricanes.
Prior to yesterday’s game, he had scored 14 in 14 games. But in a loss to the Panthers, the 34 was unable to reach the prestigious plateau.
Auston Matthews comes within inches of scoring his 70th pic.twitter.com/CoAuz3PhZ8
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2024
Still, 69 goals isn’t bad either.
A win
A win on home ice
A win on home ice to secure home ice advantage for round one of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/m2XpnSXAuo
– Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 17, 2024
Rick Bowness’ club will face the Colorado Avalanche.
As for the other match-ups, that’s not yet settled. The Golden Knights and Kings still have a game in hand. In addition, the duel between teams 2 and 3 of the Pacific, as well as the best team in the West, surely the Stars, and the eighth team are still to be determined.
Prolongation
– Ovi approaches Gretzky.
8⃣5⃣3⃣ pic.twitter.com/dPQ7c4EQas
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 16, 2024
– A first career.
Smejk’s first career goal had us all on the edge of our seats! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/utWUrxtv3c
– Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 17, 2024
– Well done.
Florida Panthers fans were chanting “We want Florida” towards the end of their 5-2 win against Toronto. pic.twitter.com/cSR5QYXsAm
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2024
– Zach Werenski leads the charge.
