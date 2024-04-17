Logan Mailloux: Alex Burrows sees Shea Weber in him

It was time to take stock today at the Tricolore. After a difficult season in terms of results, an atmosphere of optimism reigned at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

Alexandre Burrows, one of Martin St-Louis’ assistants, followed JiC’s lead by talking about young defensemen Logan Mailloux and Lane Hutson.

Logan Mailloux’s potential excites Alex Burrows to no end https://t.co/4bGyZheKGV – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2024

On the subject of Mailloux, Burrows was particularly impressed by his physicality last night. He was able to dose well, but give some hard-hitting checks too.He particularly liked the one in the second period when Mailloux knocked down Lucas Raymond. He immediately told Trevor Letowski that this one hurt the Wings player.

Burrows didn’t stop there. He went on to mention that the 21-year-old defenseman was a physical mix of Alex Komisarek, Shea Weber and Lyde Odelein.

He concluded by reaffirming that he has Weber in his nose and that he’s going to scare opposing defenders sooner or later.

Obviously, his physical aspect is interesting for the Habs defensive brigade, but his mobility is a nice compliment to his game.

He has a nice package that will transfer well to the NHL. His progression defensively will be his biggest challenge, but that’s exciting.

On the other hand, Burrows was really impressed by Lane Hutson’s composure, especially in the offensive zone. He says he needs to bulk up physically, but has no doubt that the Habs defenseman will make every effort to be ready for training camp.

In gusto

– Ayoye.

And Mathieu Joseph’s goal says the descrispter! But Joseph plays for the Senators… not the Lightning. In Tampa, it’s Anthony Duclair. Guess what the two have in common. Doesn’t look too good. – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 18, 2024

– All set.

#NHL announces Eastern Conference Round 1, Game 1 schedules:#isles at #causechaos – Sat. April 20 at 5 pm ET#leafsforever at #nhlbruins – Sat. April 20 at 8pm ET#gobolts at #timetohunt – Sun. April 21 at 12:30pm ET#allcaps at #nyr – Sun. April 21 at 3pm ET – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 17, 2024

– Defeat for the Lions to start the playoffs.

– Changes to be expected.

Les Amateurs de sports I The arrival of youngsters with the @CanadiensMTL next season could alter the responsibilities of some veterans.https://t.co/G0PLaliDDy – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) April 18, 2024

– The Rocket will need all its little change.