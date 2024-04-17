Jeff Gorton opens the door to the free agent market

It’s review day for the Canadiens. It starts with Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton.

First, we learned that Martin St-Louis’ contract had been extended to 2027 via a contract option. Seeing him stay was to be expected, but now it’s official.

So, the group remains in place to keep the players who are already here happy… but also for the players who are not in the organization.

After all, as we all know, if everyone keeps saying that the playoffs are within reach, that means it’s going to take some help (especially in terms of offensive talent, as Hughes said) on the ice.

That means development, transactions… and free agents. And that’s despite the fact that, last year, Jeff Gorton didn’t seem to be the biggest fan of free agents among NHL executives.

You can’t go in via free agents without giving too much money to an older player. – Jeff Gorton

But does that mean no one will be signed like they have been in other years? Not necessarily.

According to the same Jeff Gorton, if there’s a free agent who can help the Habs down the road, the club will consider him. So he hasn’t closed the door on that possibility this summer.

“If there’s a free agent out there, a great one, that could really help us, we’ll be looking.” -Jeff Gorton #Habs #GoHabsGo – L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) April 17, 2024

Gorton, who signed Artemi Panarin in New York shortly after “the letter” to fans, certainly wasn’t going to say otherwise, and in reality, there are conditions for an addition. That’s something to consider when analyzing the whole thing.

Kent Hughes doesn’t close the door on a transaction to improve his team “but not at any price”. Habs GM doesn’t want to hurt the long term. @RDSca – Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) April 17, 2024

Whether via transaction or free agents, blocking a youngster by adding a player is not in the plans.

Changes could be made by adding, but we’re also going to have to subtract from the blue line. Kent Hughes, on the subject, said he hadn’t yet decided which young defenseman (or defensemen) will leave.

That too will have to be decided in what will be an important summer for the Flanelle.

– Kent Hughes sees Patrice Bergeron in Nick Suzuki.

“Nick (Suzuki) has shown he has the skills to be the number one center on this team, that’s huge for us” – Jeff Gorton: https://t.co/tmMAgPiTMP – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2024

– Jeff Gorton: his best moves were getting Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis.

“Every day he proves something else,” Jeff Gorton says about Martin St. Louis. “There’s not a day that goes by we’re not happy he’s at the helm.” #Habs – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 17, 2024

– Jeff Gorton doesn’t want to leave.

Jeff Gorton on rumours he might have opportunities in the NHL: “I’m here and all I can think about is winning a Stanley Cup in Montreal.” – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 17, 2024

