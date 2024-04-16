Logan Mailloux picks up his first point in his first NHL game

Lane Hutson did it 24 hours ago, and now it was Logan Mailloux’s turn. The Canadiens defenseman picked up a first-period assist in his first NHL game.

He picked up the assist on Alex Newhook’s two-on-one goal with Brendan Gallagher.

Here’s the sequence:

Newhook’s new goal-scoring high, Mailloux’s first League point! New career high in goals for Newhook, first career point for Mailloux! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iVmZ6SHmtO – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 16, 2024

On the sequence, it was he who initiated the zone exit that led to Gallagher and Newhook’s two-on-one. Not bad, eh?

In other words, Brendan Gallagher is still at the heart of a first NHL point for a young Canadiens defenseman, having scored the goal that gave Lane Hutson his first NHL point on Monday.Drafted 31st overall in 2021, Logan Mailloux is playing professionally for the first time this season. Prior to his NHL debut on Tuesday night, he played 70 games with the Laval Rocket.

During his rookie year in the AHL, Mailloux earned a spot in the league’s All-Star Game and currently ranks third in the AHL in scoring among defensemen. He also ranks fourth among all rookie positions.

