Logan Mailloux picks up his first point in his first NHL game

Lane Hutson did it 24 hours ago, and now it was Logan Mailloux’s turn. The Canadiens defenseman picked up a first-period assist in his first NHL game.
He picked up the assist on Alex Newhook’s two-on-one goal with Brendan Gallagher.
Here’s the sequence:
Newhook’s new goal-scoring high, Mailloux’s first League point!
New career high in goals for Newhook, first career point for Mailloux! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iVmZ6SHmtO
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 16, 2024
On the sequence, it was he who initiated the zone exit that led to Gallagher and Newhook’s two-on-one. Not bad, eh?
During his rookie year in the AHL, Mailloux earned a spot in the league’s All-Star Game and currently ranks third in the AHL in scoring among defensemen. He also ranks fourth among all rookie positions.
