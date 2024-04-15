Lane Hutson had dinner with David Savard and four other players last night.

Tonight, Lane Hutson makes his Montreal Canadiens debut.

I know, I know…

It’s been a long time coming, and it’s finally happening today. Excitement is running high!

The little defender will be playing alongside David Savard, which is good because Martin St-Louis has paired him with a guy with a lot of experience.Hutson has to feel good on the ice, after all.But off the ice, the guys do everything they can to make him feel appreciated within the group.

He had dinner with five of his new teammates last night: David Savard, Mike Matheson, Samuel Montembeault, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Joel Armia.

As Guillaume Lefrançois noted in a recent article, Montembeault, Savard and Harvey-Pinard also went to dinner with Joshua Roy in his big-league debut.

A dinner with five teammates and a “winning” goal in training: while waiting to play a game, the Canadiens players are doing their best to make Lane Hutson feel welcome https://t.co/6Hduyjxpr7 – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) April 15, 2024

At practice this morning, his teammates cheered for Hutson after seeing him score a goal during a drill where the guys were working on their breakaways.

They’re trying to be festive to welcome him and it’s perfect that way.

Cole Caufield also said after training that he’s looking forward to playing with him… And that the players will try everything to make him comfortable:

Reporter: “Do you see yourself with [Lane Hutson] over there?” Cole Caufield: “Yeah obviously, same route, lots of hype & I think it’s exciting to have a guy like that. I’m pumped up to have him & play with him. It’s gonna be fun…we’ll try to make him feel comfortable.” pic.twitter.com/QWQ64GOJac – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 15, 2024

Tonight’s game will be special for Lane Hutson, especially as he’ll be playing in front of his parents and family in Michigan.

He’ll be stressed, that’s for sure…

But even so, seeing how well he’s been received by his teammates, and knowing that he’ll be paired with a guy like David Savard, must give him a lot of confidence.

It seems he’s already one of the boys, and that must be a special feeling too.

