Images of Lane Hutson’s first training session with the Canadiens

This morning, the Canadiens held a training session in preparation for tonight’s 81st game of the season in Detroit.

Of course, the name that’s been on everyone’s lips for days is Lane Hutson. The defenseman is taking his first steps in the pros, and everyone has been eagerly awaiting his arrival. That hasn’t changed this morning.

He was, of course, present at the day’s practice.

Naturally, all images of Hutson are circulating en masse on social networks. Everyone wanted to see the young defenseman in action for the first time since the end of his university career.

I’m sure he was happy to put on his Flanelle jersey this morning, too.

A new kid at Habs practice this morning! pic.twitter.com/TW4dnzaGIB – RDS (@RDSca) April 15, 2024

It’s interesting to note that Kaiden Guhle (who has missed the last five games) took part in the CH team’s full training session this morning. Does that mean he’ll play tonight? It’s hard to say.

Justin Barron Jayden Struble are also there. So, if Guhle is healthy, there are 8 defensemen with the team right now – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) April 15, 2024

In any case, with Justin Barron and Jayden Struble (two playoff-eligible Laval players) present at practice, it was clearly a full house.If Guhle and Hutson play, only four spots will remain. Two of them belong to Mike Matheson and David Savard.

Jordan Harris, Jayden Struble, Justin Barron and Johnathan Kovacevic are therefore not guaranteed to play. I wonder how it looks, an NCAA guy taking an established player out of the line-up… no matter how good he is.

Details to come…

