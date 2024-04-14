Last game at Mullett Arena: most tickets over $1,000

Cutter is a Duck!
We have signed forward Cutter Gauthier to a three-year entry-level contract.#FlyTogether | @EandELaw https://t.co/rZCXGkXTCG
– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 14, 2024
We still don’t know the club’s new name, but it shouldn’t be long now, with the off-season fast approaching.
We’re talking tickets at around $1,000 each for the most affordable.
It’s quite surprising to see the club that used to be the laughing stock of the NHL selling tickets at an absurdly low price, in a tiny arena.
I understand that this will be the last game in the Coyotes’ history, but the price of tickets since their arrival in the NHL is far too far from the posted price.
I’m not convinced that Coyotes fans will want to pay the full price to see their club play in the NHL’s smallest arena in quite some time.
What can I say: Arizona isn’t where hockey’s biggest fans are.
That’s pretty bold.
– Cutter Gauthier signed his entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.
– In his very first game, the Chicago Blackhawks newcomer scored the game’s first goal on his very first NHL shot.
FRANK NAZAR SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL ON HIS FIRST NHL SHOT pic.twitter.com/KWIeewZeR4
– Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 14, 2024
– Big comeback by the Vegas Golden Knights against the Colorado Avalanche.
COMEBACK COMPLETE!
After being down 3-0 to start the third period, the @GoldenKnights skate away with a win in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/uKn0sstBw3
– NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2024
– An easy win for Scottie Scheffler at the Masters.
Scottie Scheffler wins his second green jacket at the Masters Tournament! pic.twitter.com/COUPTL32WX
– RDS (@RDSca) April 14, 2024