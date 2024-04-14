Habs defeat, Rocket and CF Montreal win: a perfect evening

There was plenty of action in the Montreal sports world yesterday, as there were several important games to keep an eye on.

And apart from the defeat of Montreal Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler in the Frozen Four final, each of these important games ended with the result we’d hoped for.

Here, then, is a review of the evening’s action in the Montreal sports world.

The first game we were watching last night was between the Habs and the Sens.

Martin St-Louis’ team was in Kanata for its final Saturday night game of the 2023-2024 season.

Although the Senators are a rival club to the Habs, and normally you want to win against rivals, last night’s game was one the Tricolore simply couldn’t afford to win.

The Senators were just one point ahead of the Habs before the game, so the Tricolore couldn’t afford to overtake them in the standings with a win.

The Habs’ 5-4 shootout loss isn’t ideal, then, because the Habs got a point, but it’s good news nonetheless.

And that’s even if it extends the Tricolore’s consecutive losing streak against the Senators to nine games.

In short, the Habs picked up an important loss for the lottery standings, while remaining in the top-5.Drafting in the top-5 would be the best possible scenario right now, especially considering the fact that it would give the Habs more power to pick a player they really want.

Unfortunately, the Habs are still not guaranteed 5th place in the lottery standings, but yesterday’s loss helps a lot.

Even with two points between now and the end of the season, the Habs wouldn’t overtake the Ottawa Senators in the overall standings. Let’s hope the Coyotes win another game before the end of the season.

It’s worth noting that, in addition to an important defeat, we were treated to two goals from Cole Caufield, who is inching closer to the 30-goal plateau.

Will he score three in the last two games of the season?That would be really great.

We now turn our attention to the AHL, where the Canadiens’ training club, the Laval Rocket, needed to win last night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/vIY5Syjhx9 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 14, 2024

Well, good news, the Rocket won 5-1.

It’s an important win for the Rocket, who now absolutely must win their final two games of the season, both of which will be against the Belleville Senators, their direct rival for the final playoff spot.

These two games will take place next Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, starting at 7pm.If the Rocket manages to win both games IN REGULAR TIME, and Utica (currently in 7th place) drops at least one point in its last three games of the season, the Rocket will be in the playoffs.

It’s an almost impossible scenario, but one we can believe in.

Now… Can the Rocket expect Justin Barron and Jayden Struble to return in time for Friday’s game in Belleville? Already the Senators have set the table by demoting Matthew Highmore to Belleville for the final week of the season. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 14, 2024

And it would be important for the Habs to give the Rocket the best possible chance by sending Jayden Struble and Justin Barron back to Laval after the final two games of the season against the Red Wings on Monday and Tuesday.

Let’s also see if Logan Mailloux will play one of the two games with the Habs against Detroit.

In short, the Rocket’s season is less than a week away.

Let’s hope we’ll be treated to a few playoff games, which would put on a show and give the club’s young players some experience.

Finally, the last game on the Montreal sports radar last night was CF Montreal’s MLS home opener.

Josef Martínez’s first goal at Stade Saputo Josef Martínez scores our first goal against FC Cincinnati #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/OYtN7jWTiw – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) April 14, 2024

The club was playing its first game at Stade Saputo in front of its fans, and it went out to a big 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati.Josef Martinez opened the scoring with a superb goal.

With this victory, CF Montreal now has a record of 3-1-3, which puts them in 8ᵉ place in their conference, tied among others with Toronto FC.

CF Montreal ended a three-game losing streak with this big win.

Let’s hope now that the home leg will revive Laurent Courtois’ team.

En Rafale

– We can even add the Trois-Rivières Lions’ victory to this perfect day.

– The Lions must now win today to secure their playoff berth.

– The Lions can only afford a loss if the Maine Mariners also lose.

It’s very close, but I think the Lions qualifying scenarios are: A- Lions win against Worcester

B- Mariners lose in regulation against Adirondack

C- Lions lose in overtime + Mariners lose in overtime – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) April 14, 2024

– Never celebrate until the end.

– Too bad for him.