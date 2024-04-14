Dallas Stars are Central Division champions

KONECNY SCORES A BEAUTY ON THE BREAKAWAY
This is the 16th shorthanded goal of the year, matching the 08-09 Flyers
Here, then, are the highlights of this Saturday’s NHL hockey action.
And let’s just say they didn’t steal it, as they remained one of the NHL’s best teams all season long.
Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/RMe7e7JJrB
The Stars really do have quite a club on paper, while both offensively, defensively and in front of the net, it’s extremely solid.
Sean Monahan has 13 goals as a Jet, and 26 goals total this season pic.twitter.com/3xCjs9oxeQ
Monahan’s two goals matched his 13-goal haul with the Habs this season, making it 26.
I’m talking about Tyler Toffoli.
Tyler Toffoli with a gorgeous snipe to give the #NHLJets a 5-0 lead!!
Well-executed 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor, who’s got his second primary assist of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Dtj60YPPR
In short, it’s a big message from the Jets to the Avalanche ahead of the first-round series between the two teams.
- The Philadelphia Flyers won 1-0 against the New Jersey Devils.
- The Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2.
CAPITALS TAKE THE LEAD
John Carlson’s 150th career goal is the most by a defenseman in @Capitals history! #NHLStats: https://t.co/YcYezDxP8l pic.twitter.com/9Y9S1bFBIA
- The Detroit Red Wings picked up two huge points with a 5-4 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
LARKIN WINS IT!
The @detroitredwings pick up a HUGE extra point in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/hD91MaFdhA
Here’s how things stand in the standings.
It’s going to be very exciting to watch.
Press for a Lafferty laser pic.twitter.com/frec4XPPuc
Even when your team is eliminated, it’s always nice to see a young player arrive in the NHL and score his first points.
LIAM OHGREN HAS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/4jgt6zAk60
– Here are all yesterday’s results.
Just one First Round matchup was confirmed and one division title was clinched Saturday, meaning seven opening-round series, two playoff berths and the Presidents’ Trophy winner will be determined over the final five days of the season. #NHLStats: https://t.co/sSbeX9oUPg pic.twitter.com/ZlbNBJw2jH
– Here are today’s top scorers.
– On today’s NHL schedule: four games.