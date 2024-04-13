Sean Monahan has as many goals with the Jets as the Habs this year

Juraj Slafkovsky is wearing a splint on his left knee.
He missed several months of activity last year with a left knee injury.
Source: @TVASports (pre-game report). pic.twitter.com/e9vt2BXCTg
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 13, 2024
Here’s his second goal of the game:
Sean Monahan has 13 goals as a Jet, and 26 goals total this season pic.twitter.com/3xCjs9oxeQ
– Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 13, 2024
Obviously, the fact that he’s playing with a much bigger club helps his production.
What changes a lot in Monahan’s case is that he’s playing on a WAY better power-play wave, alongside Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor.
On the other hand, Mony doesn’t produce much on the power play. He has just five points with an extra man on the ice since joining the Jets. He had 15 with the Habs.
And yet, he’s much better surrounded in Winnipeg than in Montreal.
Monahan must have greatly improved his five-on-five game, because it wasn’t the power play that helped him score so many goals in 17 fewer games.
And if you ask me, power-play goals are all well and good, but out of the 60 minutes of play in a game, there’s a lot more time played at five-on-five. So it’s much more important to perform when all the players are on the ice.
In gusto
– Either he’s still injured and will need treatment this summer, or he’s just using it as protection, for safety’s sake.
– Let’s hope Nick Jensen does well.
Prayers up to Nick Jensen, who had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher after a tough hit from Eyssimont. pic.twitter.com/oVk6nX9Won
– Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) April 13, 2024
– Wow.
Steven Stamkos in the last month:
14 games
– 15 goals
– 22 points
– +3
– 65.8 Faceoff %
– 8 slapshot goals (doubling 2nd place)
Coming back to form for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/hf4KrBB9Lc
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 13, 2024
– A good start for the Laval Rocket.
Arnaud Durandeau finds Lucas Condotta in the slot with a deft pass. A second in two games for Laval’s big forward. The Rocket open the scoring 1-0 in Cleveland.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 13, 2024
– Jacob Fowler had absolutely nothing to do with this perfect shot into the top corner. 2-0 Denver after 40 minutes of play.
Look at this zone entry + pass by Zeev Buium to set up Lorenz, who makes no mistake.
2-0 Denver #FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/0K5gBcGcRl
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 13, 2024