Sean Monahan has as many goals with the Jets as the Habs this year

Sean Monahan was very popular with Montreal Canadiens fans.Although he never had the chance to play a full season in Montreal, in his first 49 games for the Habs, Monahan still scored 13 goals and 35 points.Not bad for a player given away with a first-round pick. Not to mention the fact that the Habs obtained a second first-round draft pick with Monahan by trading him to the Winnipeg Jets on February 2.Since joining the Jets, Monahan has been having a great time.On Sunday, Mony played in his 32nd game with the Jets, as they took on the Colorado Avalanche.In a crushing 7-0 victory, Monahan collected three points, including two goals.This brings his total number of goals this year to 26, 13 with Montreal and 13 with Winnipeg. He now has 59 points.

Here’s his second goal of the game:

Sean Monahan has 13 goals as a Jet, and 26 goals total this season pic.twitter.com/3xCjs9oxeQ – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 13, 2024

So, in just 32 games, 17 fewer than with the Habs, he scored just as many goals with his new team.

Obviously, the fact that he’s playing with a much bigger club helps his production.

He plays alongside his former Montreal teammate, Tyler Toffoli, as well as Nikolaj Ehlers.Come to think of it, Monahan had his best moments in Montreal on the wing of Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. These two players are not necessarily inferior to Toffoli and Ehlers.

What changes a lot in Monahan’s case is that he’s playing on a WAY better power-play wave, alongside Gabriel Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor.

On the other hand, Mony doesn’t produce much on the power play. He has just five points with an extra man on the ice since joining the Jets. He had 15 with the Habs.

And yet, he’s much better surrounded in Winnipeg than in Montreal.

Monahan must have greatly improved his five-on-five game, because it wasn’t the power play that helped him score so many goals in 17 fewer games.

And if you ask me, power-play goals are all well and good, but out of the 60 minutes of play in a game, there’s a lot more time played at five-on-five. So it’s much more important to perform when all the players are on the ice.

– Either he’s still injured and will need treatment this summer, or he’s just using it as protection, for safety’s sake.

Juraj Slafkovsky is wearing a splint on his left knee. He missed several months of activity last year with a left knee injury. Source: @TVASports (pre-game report). pic.twitter.com/e9vt2BXCTg – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 13, 2024

– Let’s hope Nick Jensen does well.

Prayers up to Nick Jensen, who had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher after a tough hit from Eyssimont. pic.twitter.com/oVk6nX9Won – Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) April 13, 2024

– Wow.

Steven Stamkos in the last month: 14 games

– 15 goals

– 22 points

– +3

– 65.8 Faceoff %

– 8 slapshot goals (doubling 2nd place) Coming back to form for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/hf4KrBB9Lc – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 13, 2024

– A good start for the Laval Rocket.

Arnaud Durandeau finds Lucas Condotta in the slot with a deft pass. A second in two games for Laval’s big forward. The Rocket open the scoring 1-0 in Cleveland. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 13, 2024

– Jacob Fowler had absolutely nothing to do with this perfect shot into the top corner. 2-0 Denver after 40 minutes of play.