Josh and Shane Doan: the same curse

Statement from Arizona Coyotes Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo. pic.twitter.com/VFx9KlaKvy
– Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 13, 2024
With a style that resembles his father’s, the Coyotes’ #91 unfortunately seems to have the same curse as his father.
This year marks Josh Doan’s first season with the Arizona Coyotes, but we recently learned that the club will have to move to Salt Lake City, Utah, as early as this summer.
It’s afunny coincidence that father and son are going through the same thing in their rookie year.It’s pretty crazy when you think about it.
It’s worth pointing out that Josh Doan will technically still be in his rookie season next year, having played less than 25 games by the end of the season.
Still, it’s a very funny situation.
I don’t think such a thing is possible, but we can always play along and say that the Doan family brings bad luck to a club.
We’ll just have to wait a few years to see Josh Doan’s possible future son, if he wants a child and makes it to the NHL.
I invite you to watch young Doan’s first big-league goal, for those who haven’t seen it.
The family’s reaction will give you chills:
JOSH DOAN WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL!
You couldn’t script it any better. pic.twitter.com/yDb3BENpPv
– NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2024
