Salt Lake City: the team is likely to be very aggressive very soon

Friedman on 32TP says he expects the new Utah team to be very aggressive in free agency and trades, expects new owner Ryan Smith to spend money. They got a good cap situation, they are loaded with picks and prospects as well.
It’s big news, and one we’ve been anticipating for a few days with the many rumors on the subject.
It’s a shame for the Coyotes and their plans for a new amphitheatre, but honestly, it was the best possible solution for the NHL.
And what we know about this team so far is that it’s likely to be very aggressive very quickly.
Friedman truly believes that the team’s new owner, Ryan Smith, will want to spend money.
We’ll have to wait and see.
