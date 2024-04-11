Top-3: Logan Cooley helps the Habs… By giving the Coyotes a win

Only three games were played last night in the NHL.

The Canadiens weren’t in action, as they’ll be in New York tonight to face Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

Let’s start with last night’s scores:

The @StLouisBlues stayed in the #StanleyCup Playoffs race, the @EdmontonOilers guaranteed themselves a top-three spot in the Pacific Division and Dylan Guenther celebrated his 21st birthday by notching four points in an OT win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/E3vccUYZyp pic.twitter.com/ZO5WyOVhJ0 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 11, 2024

Like the Habs, games don’t necessarily matter much to the Coyotes in terms of playoff standings anymore.

That said, even if both clubs want to finish the season on a high note… It’s only natural to look at the bottom of the standings in view of the lottery, which takes place on May 6 or 7.

The Coyotes were in Vancouver last night, and there’s no doubt that Habs management was listening. They were right to stay up late…

Because ironically, it was Logan Cooley who scored in overtime to help the Habs and give the Coyotes a 4-3 win…:

ICE COLD. Logan Cooley scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Coyotes. pic.twitter.com/X78j0NqYoP – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 11, 2024

If the lottery were held tonight and had no impact on the current standings, the Habs would be talking in 5th place.Exactly like last year, basically.

The end of the Habs’ season will be interesting to watch, as will that of the Coyotes and Senators.

The Habs will play the Islanders once, the Sens once and the Red Wings twice…

The Coyotes will play the Oilers twice and the Flames once to end their season…

And the Sens will play the Lightning, the Habs, the Rangers and the Bruins between now and the end of their schedule.

I like the habs’ chances :

2: Four goals for the Blues… On four shots

The Blues wasted no time having fun against Connor Bedard’s poor Blackhawks last night.

The St. Louis outfit scored no less than four goals (!!!) on the first four shots of the game to take a fairly comfortable lead into the first period…

The Blues started off hot with 4 goals on four shots in just under 5 minutes! via @NHL

pic.twitter.com/F8itaIYx1E – BarDown (@BarDown) April 11, 2024

And they never looked back:This is a very important win for the Blues (5-2), who are trying to secure their playoff ticket.

The Blues (89 points) are three points behind the Golden Knights (92 points) and a place in the spring dance… But the Vegas outfit has a game in hand.

Can the Blues qualify?

3: Oilers’ big guns take on Golden Knights

The Oilers had to get by without Connor McDavid against the Golden Knights.The result?

Edmonton’s big guns came through with a 5-1 victory.

Zach Hyman gets goal #53 pic.twitter.com/fu0AvNb2ew – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 11, 2024

Zach Hyman scored his 53rd goal of the season:

Leon Draisaitl also played a big part in his club’s victory, collecting a goal and an assist in the process.

But the blunder of the night really belongs to Adin Hill.

The Knights’ goalie got caught with a daring exit, and Dylan Holloway took advantage:

Adin Hill would want to take that one back. pic.twitter.com/gJlwcsLZaD – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 11, 2024

Extension

– Coming up.

The @EdmontonOilers will finish the 2023-24 regular season in one of five ways: No. 1 in Pacific

No. 1 in Pacific + Western Conference

No. 1 in Pacific + Presidents’ Trophy

No. 2 in Pacific

No. 3 in Pacific#NHLStats: https://t.co/E3vccUYZyp pic.twitter.com/3Lo8YUdvH3 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 11, 2024

– He’s got a whole season.

– Oops!

Nikita Alexandrov takes an accidental puck to the mouth from teammate Nathan Walker. pic.twitter.com/MAiZEkAqjy – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 11, 2024

– It’s not the NHL, but still :

– Quinn Hughes is special.

Bobby Orr

Ray Bourque

Quinn Hughes The only three defensemen in NHL history with at least nine games with 3+ assists in a single season. More #NHLStats on the @Canucks captain: https://t.co/E3vccUYZyp pic.twitter.com/p4TmrjQ2yD – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 11, 2024

– Big night at work for Dylan Guenther.

– 10 games tonight in the NHL :