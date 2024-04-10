Jonathan Drouin nominated for Pass of the Year

Yesterday, Nathan MacKinnon was the talk of the NHL. He became the sixth player in Avalanche and Nordiques history to score 50 goals in a single season.He did it with a hat trick.

What’s crazy is that the three goals scored yesterday (in a 5-2 win over the Wild) by the Player of the Year candidate are beautiful goals. It’s no coincidence that he has 137 points this season… #Talent

You’re going to want to watch these three Nathan MacKinnon goals. This guy is absolutely RIDICULOUS. Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/POe9Ti2k0u – NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2024

Of course, what really stands out is the fact that #29 is able to use his speed like nobody else – or almost nobody else.

On his team’s third goal, he was already going fast, and to break through the opposing defense, he found a way to tap into his resources to accelerate even more efficiently.

Not everyone can do that.

But he still needed help to score. And on MacKinnon’s second goal, Jonathan Drouin was simply extraordinary.

Colorado’s Jonathan Drouin with his 3rd assist of the game with a nifty behind the back pass to his Halifax homie, his 56th point of the season.@jodrouin27@OctagonHockey pic.twitter.com/FZc4tDz9EI – Allan Walsh (@walsha) April 10, 2024

He picked up the puck and got everyone to move to his left. Then, with his backhand and without looking too hard, he found his former Halifax Mooseheads teammate and sent the puck the other way.MacKinnon accelerated and found the back of the net.

With 19 goals and 56 points, Drouin is having the best season of his career. He’s clearly where he belongs, and yesterday’s assist (one of three, in fact) is proof of that.

He’s clearly a candidate for pass of the year.

In gusto

– New York is on a roll.

Patrick Roy says that the collision between Adam Pelech and Mika Zibanejad was “accidental” “It was totally accidental, there’s no doubt in my mind… but sometimes, frustration makes you say things.” pic.twitter.com/zajyKq2T3i – Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) April 10, 2024

– Hockey will go there. It’s inevitable.

There is a Steve Yzerman autograph tucked behind a Shop Vac in Salt Lake City – a perfect metaphor for their hidden passion for hockey. Jazz owner Ryan Smith wants to bring the NHL to his market. And after spending a few days there, it’s easy to see why. https://t.co/eovnwQ3WmK – Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) April 10, 2024

– He did the right thing.

In his first NHL game, Mavrik Bourque played with Jamie Benn, threw Connor Bedard onto the ice and nearly orchestrated a first goal. The Quebecer seems ready for more than just one game. @RDSca https://t.co/gsonQHHAq9 – Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) April 10, 2024

– Finally.