Jonathan Drouin nominated for Pass of the Year
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Yesterday, Nathan MacKinnon was the talk of the NHL. He became the sixth player in Avalanche and Nordiques history to score 50 goals in a single season.

He did it with a hat trick.

What’s crazy is that the three goals scored yesterday (in a 5-2 win over the Wild) by the Player of the Year candidate are beautiful goals. It’s no coincidence that he has 137 points this season… #Talent

Of course, what really stands out is the fact that #29 is able to use his speed like nobody else – or almost nobody else.

On his team’s third goal, he was already going fast, and to break through the opposing defense, he found a way to tap into his resources to accelerate even more efficiently.

Not everyone can do that.

But he still needed help to score. And on MacKinnon’s second goal, Jonathan Drouin was simply extraordinary.

He picked up the puck and got everyone to move to his left. Then, with his backhand and without looking too hard, he found his former Halifax Mooseheads teammate and sent the puck the other way.

MacKinnon accelerated and found the back of the net.

With 19 goals and 56 points, Drouin is having the best season of his career. He’s clearly where he belongs, and yesterday’s assist (one of three, in fact) is proof of that.

He’s clearly a candidate for pass of the year.

