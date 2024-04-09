Even with the Hawks scandal, Joel Quenneville wants to return to the NHL

Points leader by month:
October – Jack Hughes (18pts)
November – Nikita Kucherov (28pts)
December – Nathan Mackinnon (29pts)
January – Nathan Mackinnon (26pts)
February – Connor McDavid (27pts)
March – Connor McDavid (31pts)
April – Nikita Kucherov (10pts)
Any surprises? pic.twitter.com/PemvwGwRXI
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 9, 2024
Quenneville has never been seen behind a National League bench since, but that’s not because he’s not interested in returning.
Quenneville was on The Cam & Strick podcast recently, and he told both hosts that he feels bad about what happened when he coached the Hawks, when the Kyle Beach affair took place several years ago.
I believe I deserve the chance to coach a club. – Joel Quenneville
Quenneville still maintains to this day that he wasn’t aware of “the whole thing”, but blames himself for not asking enough questions with the organization.
He’s won three Stanley Cup rings with the Hawks, he’s been to the playoffs 20 times since the start of his career as a head coach…
But it’s probably his reputation and what happened on his watch in Chicago that could really hurt him going forward.
Although the Blue Jackets have decided to give Mike Babcock a chance at the start of the season, knowing what he did during his career…
– I like Bob Hartley’s explanations.
Alex Newhook, a perfect winger for a third line according to Bob Hartley!
To listen to his full review with @MartinLemay: https://t.co/nnXvlQsxMZ pic.twitter.com/taWOqujEo0
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 9, 2024
Just saw this in our DMs from yesterday’s eclipse pic.twitter.com/immeiArAqn
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 9, 2024
MLS OPTION FOR SERGIO RAMOS
According to media outlet Relevo, the Spanish player’s agent recently travelled to the USA to look at possible MLS options for his client.
The 38-year-old veteran central defender’s contract will expire this summer and Ramos is not considering a… pic.twitter.com/NFvbVXjv7N
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) April 9, 2024