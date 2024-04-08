The Canadiens are preparing a new 24CH

In the past, the Habs have “opened the doors of their dressing room” to fans via 24CH. It was a show that took us behind the scenes of the team, and it was much appreciated.

Of course, everything we saw was meticulously chosen, but still: it was a popular show that brought a completely different aspect to fans.In recent years, the concept has disappeared.That said, according to what Jean Trudel reports on X, the Habs spent the season filming the guys and following them on the road and in the locker room, with a view to producing a new documentary of the sort.

“There’s going to be a new 24CH” are the words used by JT.

Have you listened to All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs? If so and you liked it, good news, the #Habs spent all season following the team on the road, in the locker room. He’s getting a new 24CH. Available on Crave I think. No idea when it comes out – JT (@Jean_JT_Trudel) April 8, 2024

According to what Maxime Truman’s co-host on the Stanley25 podcast reports, this should be available on Crave at a date yet to be determined.

Note that the Maple Leafs, via their All or Nothing series, also had a similar concept a few years ago.

It will be interesting to see what angle will be taken for the series, since the Habs aren’t exactly a Stanley Cup contending team this season, let’s face it.

What will be shown when the time comes to talk about losing streaks, for example?

I’m also looking forward to seeing how certain moments will be captured on screen. For example, the trip out West without Martin St-Louis (for most of the trip, at least) comes quickly to mind.

Breaking news

It remains to be seen when details will be released.

– Things are going well for Jonathan Drouin.

Jonathan Drouin just matched his career high in points with 53, tipping home his 19th goal of the season to bring the Avs to within 5-4 of the Stars. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 8, 2024

– If only there were French words for baseball terms…[Twitter]

– Speaking of baseball.

The dial doesn’t help, but that’s not all: velocity is also to blame. https://t.co/eY4SDDfNTu – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 8, 2024

– Read more.