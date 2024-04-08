The Canadiens are preparing a new 24CH

Have you listened to All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs? If so and you liked it, good news, the #Habs spent all season following the team on the road, in the locker room. He’s getting a new 24CH. Available on Crave I think. No idea when it comes out
– JT (@Jean_JT_Trudel) April 8, 2024
In the past, the Habs have “opened the doors of their dressing room” to fans via 24CH. It was a show that took us behind the scenes of the team, and it was much appreciated.
“There’s going to be a new 24CH” are the words used by JT.
According to what Maxime Truman’s co-host on the Stanley25 podcast reports, this should be available on Crave at a date yet to be determined.
It will be interesting to see what angle will be taken for the series, since the Habs aren’t exactly a Stanley Cup contending team this season, let’s face it.
I’m also looking forward to seeing how certain moments will be captured on screen. For example, the trip out West without Martin St-Louis (for most of the trip, at least) comes quickly to mind.
