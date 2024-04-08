Canadien: yesterday was a great day for the lottery

Cayden Primeau’s tracking has been great lately.
It probably helps that he no longer has to wait four score and seven years for his next start. pic.twitter.com/K9FgAOJrrG
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 8, 2024
The Montreal Canadiens were officially eliminated from the playoffs in the last few days, putting an
end to fans’ long-awaited hopes. The goal now is to see where the Habs will draft.
And since the club lost twice over the weekend, including a 5-2 defeat to the Rangers last night, let’s just say it’s good for the Tankathon standings.
I’ll say it again: in my eyes, the club needs to win games once in a while, but defeats don’t necessarily hurt in the long run because of the lottery.
It means that the two clubs closest to the Canadiens in the standings managed to overtake the Flanelle last night. This gives Kent Hughes’ club the exclusive fifth spot – down – in the standings.
Spoiler alert: this is definitely what the club’s scouts want to see right now.
Coyotes win
+
Sens win
+
Defeat for #CH
=
Perfect night for the #Canadiens lottery ticket, which is now the 5th best!
The updated portrait pic.twitter.com/bvcwrlAQBy
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) April 8, 2024
The Habs, on the other hand, can still mathematically catch the Devils, Sabres and Kraken, but let’s just say it’s as unlikely as the Blue Jackets overtaking the Habs.
What about the Coyotes? Road games in Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary are on the menu before returning to play one last game – against the Oilers – in the comfort of the
big Mullett Arena.
But if we look back at the Sunday night game (it’s not usual, but hey) between the Habs and Rangers as such, we can find some aspects to analyze.
1. Cayden Primeau didn’t do a bad job in front of his net, quite the contrary. He still faced 45 shots and stopped 41 against the mighty New York Rangers.
If there was a game, it was the one that bounced back from its tough outing against Tampa Bay by playing well on Saturday and Sunday. The goalie was surely his team’s best player.
2. Cole Caufield scored the first goal of the game, late in the first half. In the end, the goal didn’t make the difference, but at the time it was scored, it was very important.
In February, Caufield scored twice and in March, he only had one goal. But in four games in April, he had four goals, one per game. So he’s found the back of the net in his last four games.
4. Colin White, Tanner Pearson, Michael Pezzetta and Jesse Ylönen (who didn’t play yesterday, but fits into the same category) are really passengers on the club.
And then there’s Josh Anderson. What laziness!
Someone on RDS has been saying for months that if Josh Anderson played without a stick, nothing would change about his game
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 8, 2024
5. As a rule, the effort is there. The club may be losing its games, but it’s not doing it by crashing miserably for 60 minutes either, which isn’t naughty.
Extension
I guess the boys wanted to see the eclipse…
Joking aside, we’ll have to wait until tomorrow for news of the injured. Will Kaiden Guhle or
Chris Wideman Arber Xhekaj – or both? – be able to play tomorrow, potentially sending Justin Barron back to Laval?