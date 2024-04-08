Justin Barron still has value, says Renaud Lavoie

#Habs Justin Barron said he was disappointed when he was sent down to Laval but knew it would do him no good to pout so he made the most of his time in the #AHL and worked on the areas of his game that needed improving to be ready for a call back up.
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 6, 2024
Assessing Justin Barron’s potential isn’t easy.
Of course, it’s always difficult for a player to be demoted to a lower level…
The defenseman is still very young (22) and we agree that the Habs aren’t going to give up on him. At least, not right now.
Barron has good qualities on the ice, and it can take longer for a defenseman to break through 100% in the big league. That said, the young man still has some value, according to Renaud Lavoie (BPM Sports), even if he’s having a tougher time of it this season:
We often say that there are going to be changes with the Canadiens (defensemen), but it’s certain that a guy like Justin Barron still has value. – Renaud Lavoie
The Habs aren’t full of right-handed defensemen, and that’s why Barron still has some value in my eyes.
After all, if he were left-handed… He’s surely one of those we’d put in the trade rumors, because the Habs won’t have the choice of getting rid of one or two defensemen to make room for the youngsters.
But Justin Barron was a first-round pick, and that’s no mean feat either.
He just needs to find a way to make himself indispensable on the ice and for Martin St-Louis’s team. That’s not going to happen by making defensive mistakes, though… Even if he does have some offensive potential.
Because if he doesn’t perform up to his talent, he may very well change address in the coming months… Again.
