Tanner Pearson will take Jesse Ylönen’s place in tonight’s line-up
Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs for a classic Saturday night showdown at the Bell Centre.

Unfortunately, the Habs will be without Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj on defense.

To alleviate the situation, Justin Barron has been urgently recalled and will play tonight, as will Johnathan Kovacevic.

Up front, we noticed during morning training that Tanner Pearson will take Jesse Ylönen’s place in the line-up.

Pearson had been sidelined for the last six games, and we were beginning to wonder whether he’d play again with the Habs by the end of the season.

As for the starting goaltender, it’s no surprise that Samuel Montembeault will be defending the Habs cage tonight.

The 50/50 split between Montembeault and Primeau continues, and will likely do so until the end of the season.

In short, several changes to the lineup for tonight’s big game against the Leafs, who can count on Mitch Marner’s return to action.

