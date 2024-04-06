Justin Barron urgently recalled by the Canadiens

Defenseman Justin Barron was recalled from the Laval Rocket.
And in anticipation of tonight’s game, the Habs have issued an emergency recall of defenseman Justin Barron from the Laval Rocket.
This means that Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj are really injured and won’t be playing tonight.
Defensemen Kaiden Guhle (upper body, daily evaluation) and Arber Xhekaj (upper body, update to come following further evaluation) will not be in uniform tonight. Defenseman Justin Barron has been urgently recalled from the Laval Rocket…. pic.twitter.com/nFNFiM4FRO
If only one of the two defensemen had been injured, the Habs wouldn’t have had to recall Barron, since Johnathan Kovacevic could have returned to the lineup.
