Skip to content
News

Justin Barron urgently recalled by the Canadiens
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Justin Barron urgently recalled by the Canadiens
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Montreal Canadiens will be in action tonight, as the Toronto Maple Leafs take to the Bell Centre.

And in anticipation of tonight’s game, the Habs have issued an emergency recall of defenseman Justin Barron from the Laval Rocket.

This means that Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj are really injured and won’t be playing tonight.

Extension

If only one of the two defensemen had been injured, the Habs wouldn’t have had to recall Barron, since Johnathan Kovacevic could have returned to the lineup.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content