Filip Mesar has already doubled last season’s production in the playoffs

#GoHabsGo prospect Filip Mešár gets the primary assist on Trent Swick’s GWG in overtime.
His 8th point in 5 games.
With the win, Kitchener puts Erie on the brink. pic.twitter.com/fpSn5NpnoH
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 6, 2024
Exactly one week ago, I told you about Filip Mesar’s excellent start to his first OHL playoff game of the season, when he picked up three assists.
Well, since that first game, Mesar hasn’t slowed down.
The Habs prospect is currently making a name for himself as a key factor in his team’s success.
In fact, Mesar has been one of the OHL’s top passers since the start of the playoffs.
It would give him confidence for what’s to come, as he’s very likely to make the jump to the Laval Rocket for next season.
Even if he has lost a few feathers since his selection at the 26ᵉ rank in 2022, Mesar remains a fine prospect for the organization who could still develop very well into a good second or third line player.
En Rafale
– CF Montreal will be in action tonight.
GAME DAY GAMEDAY
@SoundersFC
22H30
@LumenField
#MLSSeasonPass, @RDSca, @TSN_Sports
@BPMSportsRadio, @CJAD800#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/nGEykksfOg
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) April 6, 2024
– A great achievement for Leon Draisaitl.
The first German player to dish out NHL assist No. 500 – congratulations to @edmontonoilers forward, Leon Draisaitl pic.twitter.com/im7V8cui9s
– NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 6, 2024
– Listen.
Another ballad about the real deal: https://t.co/WlmxI31nsR
– Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) April 6, 2024
– Ottawa Senators roster changes.
Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Bokondji Imama from @BellevilleSens.
– Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 6, 2024
– A game not to be missed today.
If Matthew Tkachuk actually had a calendar on the wall, today’s game between the #FlaPanthers and #Bruins would have been circled in red.
Boston hasn’t lost to the Panthers since Game 7 – not that it cares.
https://t.co/iPSqTxMpmm
– George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) April 6, 2024
– Stay tuned.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa got hot, but advance to March Madness finalhttps://t.co/c5GW6soAgk
– RDS (@RDSca) April 6, 2024