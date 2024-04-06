Filip Mesar has already doubled last season’s production in the playoffs

Exactly one week ago, I told you about Filip Mesar’s excellent start to his first OHL playoff game of the season, when he picked up three assists.

Well, since that first game, Mesar hasn’t slowed down.

#GoHabsGo prospect Filip Mešár gets the primary assist on Trent Swick's GWG in overtime. His 8th point in 5 games. With the win, Kitchener puts Erie on the brink.

He continues to produce points on a regular basis to help his team, the Kitchener Rangers, in this tough first-round series against the Erie Otters.In five games, Mesar has amassed eight points (one goal and seven assists), which is already double his playoff output from last season.The Slovak forward had four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games.Mesar has therefore already doubled his point total from last season, in four fewer games.In fact, he was an accomplice to the winning goal in overtime last night, as the Kitchener Rangers won 3-2 to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Habs prospect is currently making a name for himself as a key factor in his team’s success.

In fact, Mesar has been one of the OHL’s top passers since the start of the playoffs.

It would be really excellent and highly beneficial if Mesar could keep up this momentum and finish the series with excellent production.

It would give him confidence for what’s to come, as he’s very likely to make the jump to the Laval Rocket for next season.

Even if he has lost a few feathers since his selection at the 26ᵉ rank in 2022, Mesar remains a fine prospect for the organization who could still develop very well into a good second or third line player.

En Rafale

He could become an excellent passer and playmaker in the NHL if he develops well.And who knows, maybe the Habs will try to pair him with his good friend Juraj Slafkovsky to create a nice Slovakian chemistry.Stay tuned.Game 6 of the Kitchener Rangers series takes place next Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m., when they have the chance to eliminate the Erie Otters and move on to the second round.

