Skip to content
News

David Reinbacher: the Rocket boys have come up with a (rare) original nickname for him
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
David Reinbacher: the Rocket boys have come up with a (rare) original nickname for him
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

It’s going to be a big day for sports in Quebec, as in addition to the Montreal CF on grass late this evening (or early this evening), both the Rocket and the Habs will be in action over the next few hours.

It’s one of the last days we’ll be able to enjoy such a program, as the Habs’ season ends in 10 days.

That said, the second game of the day will see Justin Barron in action, as he was urgently recalled by the Habs for tonight’s game. He won’t be available to give Laval a hand, since the Habs need him tonight.

And this morning, Barron answered a few questions from journalists. Naturally, he was asked about David Reinbacher, whose every move has been scrutinized since his arrival in Laval.

But what really caught the eye was the nickname the Rocket guys gave Reinbacher, when for once, they opted for an original one: he goes by Rhino in the club-school locker room.

For once, we didn’t just take the player’s name (or diminutive) and add a “y” at the end, hehe.

We know that the guys at Laval have made sure to take Reinbacher (or rather Rhino) under their wing ever since the young Austrian arrived in North America, and it obviously didn’t take long for them to come up with a nickname for him.

Considering the more “difficult” reception he received from some fans at the draft (which upset the young man’s father), it’s good to see that at least it didn’t take long for him to feel welcome in the dressing room.

As for Barron, he also chatted a bit about his own situation, having been sent back to Laval earlier this season. He admits that it wasn’t necessarily easy and that he was disappointed to learn of it, but he wanted to get his act together and work on the aspects of his game that needed it, in order to return to Montreal as soon as possible.

He hasn’t had all good times since being sent back to Laval, but he has had some very strong performances on which to build.

And clearly, the Habs feel he’s earned another chance, as they opted to recall Barron rather than Logan Mailloux for today’s game.

Let’s see if Barron, who scored the Rocket’s only goal last night, can hold his own against Auston Matthews and his gang tonight.

Breaking news

– A good guide to the Rocket’s playoff run.

– Six years since the tragedy.

– More good words about Joel Armia.

– Pitchers are dropping like flies in MLB this season.

– A morale-boosting win for Toronto.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content