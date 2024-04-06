David Reinbacher: the Rocket boys have come up with a (rare) original nickname for him

It’s going to be a big day for sports in Quebec, as in addition to the Montreal CF on grass late this evening (or early this evening), both the Rocket and the Habs will be in action over the next few hours.

It’s one of the last days we’ll be able to enjoy such a program, as the Habs’ season ends in 10 days.

PM: Rocket

Evening: Canadiens

Early night : CF Montreal A great day for Quebec pro sports! – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 6, 2024

That said, the second game of the day will see Justin Barron in action, as he was urgently recalled by the Habs for tonight’s game. He won’t be available to give Laval a hand, since the Habs need him tonight.

And this morning, Barron answered a few questions from journalists. Naturally, he was asked about David Reinbacher, whose every move has been scrutinized since his arrival in Laval.But what really caught the eye was the nickname the Rocket guys gave Reinbacher, when for once, they opted for an original one: he goes by Rhino in the club-school locker room.

For once, we didn’t just take the player’s name (or diminutive) and add a “y” at the end, hehe.

During his media availability this morning, Justin Barron referred to #Habs prospect David Reinbacher as “Rhino” – gotta love hockey nicknames – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 6, 2024

We know that the guys at Laval have made sure to take Reinbacher (or rather Rhino) under their wing ever since the young Austrian arrived in North America, and it obviously didn’t take long for them to come up with a nickname for him.

Considering the more “difficult” reception he received from some fans at the draft (which upset the young man’s father), it’s good to see that at least it didn’t take long for him to feel welcome in the dressing room.

As for Barron, he also chatted a bit about his own situation, having been sent back to Laval earlier this season. He admits that it wasn’t necessarily easy and that he was disappointed to learn of it, but he wanted to get his act together and work on the aspects of his game that needed it, in order to return to Montreal as soon as possible.

He hasn’t had all good times since being sent back to Laval, but he has had some very strong performances on which to build.

#Habs Justin Barron said he was disappointed when he was sent down to Laval but knew it would do him no good to pout so he made the most of his time in the #AHL and worked on the areas of his game that needed improving to be ready for a call back up. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 6, 2024

And clearly, the Habs feel he’s earned another chance, as they opted to recall Barron rather than Logan Mailloux for today’s game.

Let’s see if Barron, who scored the Rocket’s only goal last night, can hold his own against Auston Matthews and his gang tonight.

