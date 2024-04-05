Martin St-Louis celebrates the life of a club officially eliminated from the playoffs

Listen to media availability following tonight’s game against Tampa Bay
Tune in now to live postgame media ops following tonight’s game against the Lightning#GoHabsGo https://t.co/vfaBzFwhzj
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2024
Last night, the Canadiens lost their game (7-4) to the Tampa Bay Lightning. It wasn’t exactly an easy game for Martin St-Louis’ men, who were up against a big club on the other side.
We’ll come back to what caused the loss, but the bottom line is that the Canadiens won’t be in the playoffs.
It’s no great surprise, of course, because nobody – or almost nobody – believed it this season, but it’s the reality this morning: the spring dance is closing its doors on the Habs for the third time in a row.
Of course, you can say “next year, the Habs must aim for the playoffs” or any other cliché of the sort. But the reality is that the next playoff race is still a long way off. It’s a year away, in fact. #Mathematics101
Martin St-Louis can’t control the tools his bosses are going to give him to get the Habs back to the playoffs. That said, he can control the development of the guys he has on hand.
It’s a question of mentality as we approach the end of the season.
Last year, the Canadiens had an ugly end to the season. Fan interest was down, and on the ice, it wasn’t exactly a great product either.
Will it be different this year? We’ll see.
But aside from the fact that the Habs have been eliminated as such, what should we take away from yesterday’s loss at the Bell Centre to Martin St-Louis’ old team?
Because yes, there’s a lot to remember.
1. Cayden Primeau didn’t have a great game. He gave away six goals (including one in an empty net) on 34 shots, which hurts statistics. He’s in bad shape for April’s Molson Cup… #Constance
#Habs Martin St-Louis said he thought about making a goalie change for the 3rd period but with the #GoBolts having an extended PP to start the 3rd, he didn’t want to throw Sam Montembeault into that situation after sitting on the bench for 40 minutes.
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 5, 2024
He felt that the problem wasn’t necessarily in front of the net (he didn’t say that Primeau was good, but that his goalie wasn’t the only one to blame for the horrible second period) and he also wanted to give Primeau a chance to bounce back.
2. Cole Caufield found another way to find the back of the net. He’s been shooting a lot this year and hasn’t always had the success he’d like in the goal column, but yesterday he scored. He’s now up to 22 goals.
3. Joel Armia scored twice. He now has 16 goals, which equals his NHL single-season high. Who’d have put $2 on that at the start of the season?
It’s well deserved pic.twitter.com/h8Ez9omZaX
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 5, 2024
4. Matt Tomkins, who was the Lightning’s goalie yesterday, has two NHL wins. The first came last November, in his third career NHL game. The second came yesterday.
Two career wins and both of them came at the Bell Centre.
Matt Tomkins must love playing in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/2E32btii4u
– NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2024
5. Yesterday’s game showed that it really is time for referees to be accountable for their decisions. They don’t explain themselves publicly and that results in games like yesterday.
There’s still no word on the condition of Guhle, who did not play again following contact with the Lightning forward.
The Canadiens announced Guhle will not return to the game.
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 5, 2024
6. The Canadiens gave the Lightning several numerical advantages (5), and Jon Cooper’s club took advantage twice. The Habs often defended themselves against a good team.
In particular, Mike Matheson was punished twice, which didn’t help the numerical disadvantage unit.
Extension
The Canadiens have seven games left in the season, including three at home. Tomorrow night, the Maple Leafs will be in town for the Habs’ first game of the weekend. On Sunday night, the Habs will be in New York to take on the Rangers at MSG.
So it’s off this morning for the Flanelle.
With back-to-back games upcoming this weekend, Friday (tomorrow) will be a day OFF for the #Habs
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 5, 2024