Jonathan Drouin nominated for Bill Masterton Award

Have you heard of the Bill Masterton Trophy?

It’s a trophy that officially recognizes the NHL player who has shown the greatest example of determination, perseverance and sportsmanship in hockey.

But in reality, it has become the player who has made the greatest comeback. For the Habs, Carey Price, Max Pacioretty and Saku Koivu are prime examples.Each team submits a candidate, and in the end, from the pool of 32 players, the NHL names three finalists and one winner.In Montreal, Joel Armia is the nominee. The forward has faced adversity by being sent to Laval twice, but he has risen to the occasion and made himself indispensable.But elsewhere in the NHL, there are also some interesting candidates . I wonder who will be in the top-3, in the end.

One player with a good chance of making it is Jonathan Drouin. The former Canadien is having an excellent redemption season in Denver and is his organization’s nominee this year.

Other candidates for the Bill Masterton Trophy include: Jonathan Drouin, Col.

Matt Duchene, Dal.

Vincent Desharnais, Edm.

Michael McCarron, Nash

Jonathan Quick, NY

Claude Giroux, Ott

Sean Couturier, Phil

Sidney Crosby, Pit – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) April 5, 2024

Let’s add Noah Juulsen (Canucks) to the list of notables.

A few years ago, Drouin took a break to take care of his mental health. He came back with a vengeance, and now to see him reach new heights in Colorado is proof of his perseverance.

In 73 games this season, Drouin collected 17 goals and 34 assists, good for 51 points. He’s well on the way to breaking his personal record of 53 points, achieved once with Tampa Bay and once with the Habs.

We’ll see if he gets nominated.

