Jonathan Drouin nominated for Bill Masterton Award

Other candidates for the Bill Masterton Trophy include:
Jonathan Drouin, Col.
Matt Duchene, Dal.
Vincent Desharnais, Edm.
Michael McCarron, Nash
Jonathan Quick, NY
Claude Giroux, Ott
Sean Couturier, Phil
Sidney Crosby, Pit
– Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) April 5, 2024
It’s a trophy that officially recognizes the NHL player who has shown the greatest example of determination, perseverance and sportsmanship in hockey.
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 5, 2024
One player with a good chance of making it is Jonathan Drouin. The former Canadien is having an excellent redemption season in Denver and is his organization’s nominee this year.
Let’s add Noah Juulsen (Canucks) to the list of notables.
In 73 games this season, Drouin collected 17 goals and 34 assists, good for 51 points. He’s well on the way to breaking his personal record of 53 points, achieved once with Tampa Bay and once with the Habs.
We’ll see if he gets nominated.
#Stanley25 We don’t need a #Nordiques minister. Stop throwing our $ away.
The private sector needs to talk to Gary Bettman, not the government.
From the Stanley25 podcast. @MaximeTruman @Jean_JT_Trudel pic.twitter.com/vkUscPpoDA
– 9millions (@9millions_) April 5, 2024
– Of note: the Rocket will face the Crunch tonight (7pm) at Place Bell.
Jakub Dobes will be the #Rocket ‘s starting goaltender tonight in a crucial game for a playoff spot against the Syracuse #Crunch. Live on #RDS 7pm #AHL
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) April 5, 2024
– Nick Suzuki at the Olympics: the talk continues. [BPM Sports]
– Lightning wants to postpone rebuilding. [98.5 FM]
– The Jets are in the playoffs.
The Winnipeg Jets have qualified for the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/PNIoaa1W3g
– RDS (@RDSca) April 5, 2024