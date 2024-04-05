Coyotes owner wants $1 billion to sell club

The Arizona Coyotes aren’t necessarily the most pathetic franchise in sports anymore, now that we know the Oakland A’s (MLB) will be moving to a small stadium in Sacramento until they play in Las Vegas in 2028-if all goes well.

By the way, when an owner says he can’t wait to see stars hit home runs against his club, it’s pathetic.

But the fact remains that, in hockey, the Coyotes are in the worst situation arena-wise. The Arizona club plays in a university arena, and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.

In fact, the ‘Yotes’ biggest hope is to win the bid to buy a piece of land in Scottsdale in the next few months. An arena could then be built.

But of course, that’s easier said than done.

The wait is finally over! Introducing the new arena that the Coyotes plan to build in North Phoenix off of Scottsdale Road & the 101 freeway. #YotesForever For More Info: https://t.co/PzpKDqasMr pic.twitter.com/B3S6cjleA3 – Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 5, 2024

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has sought out potential buyers for the team, reports @Gambo987. https://t.co/JbxzZ26fHG – Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 4, 2024

If the club wins the auction, an arena could be built in time for the 2027-2028 season. But if not? Well, that would be a problem. Another one, you might say, with a tanned look.But in parallel with this project, the Coyotes are looking into the possibility of selling the club. According to John Gambadoro, the owner is testing the waters and is asking for a billion dollars to sell his club.That would be good.

Out-of-Arizona investors would be appealed to, as would out-of-state investors. And no, the story doesn’t say whether Pierre-Karl Péladeau is in on it.

If the Coyotes don’t manage to buy the land, it could be the end for the club in Arizona. After all, the club has been playing in an NCAA arena for two years now, and if there’s no solution, they’ll eventually have to leave.

In gossip

Would it be with a new owner? Would it be to Salt Lake City? That remains to be seen.

– No, Carey Price wouldn’t have his name on the Stanley Cup if the Habs won it during his contract. You have to play for it.

My weekly #Habs Mailbag answering questions from @mtlgazette readers. Can Carey Price still get his name on Stanley Cup? After Mike Matheson, who is fastest-skating Canadiens defenseman? And what’s happening with Cole Caufield? #HabsIO: https://t.co/lZ5O43yjWx – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 5, 2024

– Big weekend for the Rocket. [BPM Sports]

– He brings nothing.

It was supposed to be an important season for #GoHabsGo forward Jesse Ylonen. But things quickly went awry. Now, his future with the team is in doubt.@AndrewBerkshire takes a look at whether the Canadiens can find a role for the 24-year-oldforward https://t.co/CSSYLB0p5t – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 5, 2024

– Landon DuPont will play in the WHL.

The son of a former #NHLer will earn Outstanding Player status in junior hockey at age 14. https://t.co/c3w26b7gsJ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 5, 2024

– Don’t bet against Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are rather eager to prove the narrative wrong that their window is closing. They sure look like they’re back- ‘They simply know how to win when it matters most’ says Leafs GM Brad Treliving.

My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/ucQzp3Dl0o – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 5, 2024

– If it all started today…