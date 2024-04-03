Skip to content
Top-3: 1,000 regular-season games for Jeff Skinner, none in the playoffs
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, there were seven games on the NHL schedule.

In one of the games, the Canadiens defeated the Panthers.

Here are the other results and highlights:

1. 1000 regular-season games for Jeff Skinner, none in the playoffs

Last night was a celebration in Buffalo. The Sabres honored Jeff Skinner, who played his 1,000th NHL game.

Skinner, however, has no playoff appearances. Skinner has been playing since 2010-2011…

He got the silver baton for the occasion.

Buffalo eventually won 6-2 over the Capitals, who desperately need wins.

In the win, Skinner didn’t collect a point, but finished with three shots on goal. Had Buffalo scored six goals against Montreal, the left-hander would easily have had three points.

Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch were the heroes. They each collected three points.

2. The Islanders are one point away from the playoffs

As I just mentioned, Washington lost last night. The Islanders, on the other hand, had the chance to play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Logic was respected: a 2-1 victory. But it wasn’t easy.

Connor Bedard did everything he could to upset the balance.

But New York held firm.

Patrick Roy’s team is now one point behind the Caps and in last place for the playoffs.

Washington, however, has a game in hand, but has a slightly tougher remaining schedule than the New Yorkers.

(Credit: Tankathon)

3. The 2016 Penguins are back

There are the Islanders, Capitals and Red Wings in the race, but don’t dismiss the Penguins too quickly.

Pittsburgh is currently three points out of the playoffs. The team has just won its last two games, including yesterday’s in New Jersey.

In the win, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were smoking hot.

The Pens trailed 3-1 in the third period, but in the space of just over a minute, the two stars tied the game.

The Penguins didn’t look back afterwards, winning 6-3 over Jake Allen and New Jersey.

One position, many teams: who will make the playoffs?

Overtime

– A first for Noah Hanifin.

– A pointless gesture.

– Eight three-pointers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Five games on tap tonight.

(Credit: Google)
