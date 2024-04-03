Top-3: 1,000 regular-season games for Jeff Skinner, none in the playoffs

The night finished with the @GoldenKnights stretching their point streak to seven games and moving within three points of the idle Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/s5KEfzXykp – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 3, 2024

1. 1000 regular-season games for Jeff Skinner, none in the playoffs

Last night, there were seven games on the NHL schedule.Here are the other results and highlights:Last night was a celebration in Buffalo. The Sabres honored Jeff Skinner, who played his 1,000th NHL game.

Skinner, however, has no playoff appearances. Skinner has been playing since 2010-2011…

The Buffalo Sabres wore Jeff Skinner’s signature red beanie for warmies ahead of his 1,000th NHL game! via @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/DGHHCGmNoo – BarDown (@BarDown) April 2, 2024

Buffalo eventually won 6-2 over the Capitals, who desperately need wins.

In the win, Skinner didn’t collect a point, but finished with three shots on goal. Had Buffalo scored six goals against Montreal, the left-hander would easily have had three points.

2. The Islanders are one point away from the playoffs

Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch were the heroes. They each collected three points.As I just mentioned, Washington lost last night. The Islanders, on the other hand, had the chance to play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Logic was respected: a 2-1 victory. But it wasn’t easy.

MASSIVE goal for the Isles in their playoff hunt pic.twitter.com/EH4brN1wjm – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024

Bedard Dickinson for the lead! pic.twitter.com/ULVjqonMez – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2024

Connor Bedard did everything he could to upset the balance.But New York held firm.

Patrick Roy’s team is now one point behind the Caps and in last place for the playoffs.

3. The 2016 Penguins are back

Washington, however, has a game in hand, but has a slightly tougher remaining schedule than the New Yorkers.

There are the Islanders, Capitals and Red Wings in the race, but don’t dismiss the Penguins too quickly.

Pittsburgh is currently three points out of the playoffs. The team has just won its last two games, including yesterday’s in New Jersey.

Sid: 2G

Geno: 2G, 1A Penguins stars with a VINTAGE performance vs. NJ with their season on the line pic.twitter.com/qXsr9GPBTC – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024

FIRST SID THEN A MINUTE LATER GENO SCORES TO TIE THE GAME pic.twitter.com/fhPrmJJvki – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024

In the win, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were smoking hot.The Pens trailed 3-1 in the third period, but in the space of just over a minute, the two stars tied the game.

The Penguins didn’t look back afterwards, winning 6-3 over Jake Allen and New Jersey.

THE PENGUINS HAVE COME ALL THE WAY BACK TO TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/8yGrW4Z4q9 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024

Overtime

One position, many teams: who will make the playoffs?

– A first for Noah Hanifin.

HANIFIN HAS HIS FIRST GOAL WITH VEGAS pic.twitter.com/a723hmMh9J – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024

– A pointless gesture.

Nikita Zadorov gets a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding. pic.twitter.com/7XSUR1C0WV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 3, 2024

– Eight three-pointers.

– Five games on tap tonight.