Top-3: 1,000 regular-season games for Jeff Skinner, none in the playoffs

The night finished with the @GoldenKnights stretching their point streak to seven games and moving within three points of the idle Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/s5KEfzXykp
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 3, 2024
Skinner, however, has no playoff appearances. Skinner has been playing since 2010-2011…
The Buffalo Sabres wore Jeff Skinner’s signature red beanie for warmies ahead of his 1,000th NHL game!
via @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/DGHHCGmNoo
– BarDown (@BarDown) April 2, 2024
In the win, Skinner didn’t collect a point, but finished with three shots on goal. Had Buffalo scored six goals against Montreal, the left-hander would easily have had three points.
Logic was respected: a 2-1 victory. But it wasn’t easy.
MASSIVE goal for the Isles in their playoff hunt pic.twitter.com/EH4brN1wjm
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024
Bedard Dickinson for the lead! pic.twitter.com/ULVjqonMez
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2024
Patrick Roy’s team is now one point behind the Caps and in last place for the playoffs.
There are the Islanders, Capitals and Red Wings in the race, but don’t dismiss the Penguins too quickly.
Pittsburgh is currently three points out of the playoffs. The team has just won its last two games, including yesterday’s in New Jersey.
Sid: 2G
Geno: 2G, 1A
Penguins stars with a VINTAGE performance vs. NJ with their season on the line pic.twitter.com/qXsr9GPBTC
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024
FIRST SID THEN A MINUTE LATER GENO SCORES TO TIE THE GAME pic.twitter.com/fhPrmJJvki
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024
The Penguins didn’t look back afterwards, winning 6-3 over Jake Allen and New Jersey.
THE PENGUINS HAVE COME ALL THE WAY BACK TO TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/8yGrW4Z4q9
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024
Overtime
– A first for Noah Hanifin.
HANIFIN HAS HIS FIRST GOAL WITH VEGAS pic.twitter.com/a723hmMh9J
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024
– A pointless gesture.
Nikita Zadorov gets a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding. pic.twitter.com/7XSUR1C0WV
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 3, 2024
– Eight three-pointers.
– Five games on tap tonight.