Called a misogynist, Bobby Ryan gets destroyed on Twitter
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Bobby Ryan is a player who enjoyed a successful career in the NHL. He had the talent to become one of the sport’s greats, but in the end, it didn’t happen for him. Now retired for three years, he’s not much in the news. However, in the last few days, that has changed – and not for the better.

It all started several years ago, when our ancestors were obsessed with X for a few days. He responded to a tweet from Meghan Chayka (John’s sister) about women’s basketball.

Basically, Chayka was saying that everyone was watching women’s basketball, and Ryan asked her to name seven players.

So he invited himself into the conversation and clearly, he started something.

And why? Because the next day, the former Senators player realized that everyone was tweeting about him. He replied to a lot of people, but mostly he tweeted (in a since-deleted tweet) that he just wanted to keep pretending that women’s sports didn’t exist.

You understand it didn’t go well for him.

I don’t know what he was thinking coming out publicly with comments like that, but also responding to a lot of people. He insulted people to no end and didn’t seem to be in control, let’s say. Here are a few examples, but there are dozens.

He started answering a lot of things, including the fact that he withdrew on his own terms, and he insulted himself when someone didn’t name seven players. He was also attacked in connection with his drinking problem.

Everywhere, he’s getting destroyed, and his controversy will undoubtedly follow him.

