Top-5: Shane Wright scores on his NHL comeback
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
For a Monday evening, there were a number of games on the NHL schedule.

Some good duels were played.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Shane Wright scores on his NHL return

On Sunday, the Kraken recalled Shane Wright from the AHL.

The following day, Wright played his fourth game of the season.

For the occasion, he scored.

It was, in fact, the winning goal.

Kraken’s 4-2 victory over the Sharks.

In the victory, Oliver Bjorkstrand shone with a goal and an assist.

2. Sidney Crosby joins Wayne Gretzky for consecutive seasons with at least one point per game

Sidney Crosby has been on fire lately.

In his last five games, he’s collected four goals and nine assists.

With yesterday’s three points, he broke the point-per-game barrier for the 19th consecutive season.

He thus joined Wayne Gretzky for the most consecutive seasons (19) with at least one point per game.

Next year, the 87 can overtake him for good.

With Alex Ovechkin chasing his goal-scoring record, Gretzky must be tired of today’s top players beating his achievements.

In the Penguins-Rangers game, Crosby was also able to trouble the opposing goalie.

Igor Shesterkin didn’t like the stick to him.

Final score: 5-2 Pittsburgh.

3. A 62nd for Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is on a quest to reach the 70-goal plateau in a single season.

Yesterday, he scored twice to bring his total to 62.

He scored his 62nd in an empty net.

With eight games to go, the American needs to score eight goals to reach 70. It’s happening.

But he’ll need help. The eventual return of Mitch Marner certainly won’t hurt.

In the game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs, a playoff atmosphere was present.

It started early with a Ryan Reaves body check.

Then he taunted Matthew Tkachuk afterwards.

4. Ivan Fedotov takes over

A few days ago, Ivan Fedotov, the greatest goalie of all time, joined the Philadelphia Flyers.

Yesterday, he didn’t start the game, but he took over as Samuel Ersson allowed two goals on four shots.

Fedotov’s game got off to a good start, as he was tested right from the start.

Philadelphia eventually lost in overtime, but the club picked up a fun point.

In the extra period, the Russian goalie got the net wrong.

With this point, the Flyers overtook the Capitals for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

5. Red Wings knock on playoff door

The race for the final playoff positions in the East will be exciting right to the end.

The Islanders, Flyers, Capitals and Red Wings are all in the running.

Yesterday, the Islanders won in overtime against the Flyers, the Caps didn’t play and Detroit won a very big game.

The Wings now have as many points (82) as Washington, who occupy the last playoff spot. However, Alex Ovechkin’s team still has two games in hand.

Yesterday, David Perron was the hero with a late goal.

Between now and the end of the season, the Capitals play the Wings once. A big four-point game to look forward to, then.

And don’t forget that the Canadiens play their last two games of the season against Detroit. Let’s hope the Michigan club is still in the playoff hunt.

(Credit: NHL.com )

(Credit: Google )

