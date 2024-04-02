Top-5: Shane Wright scores on his NHL comeback

An eight-game Monday saw Auston Matthews score twice to continue his push for the NHL’s first 70-goal season in more than 30 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/YgtJKRLLW6 pic.twitter.com/HTSXiCvr6m
Kraken’s 4-2 victory over the Sharks.
In his last five games, he’s collected four goals and nine assists.
With his assist on Rust’s goal and a goal of his own, Crosby extends his point streak to five games (3G-9A). pic.twitter.com/YkaswTuzAo
With yesterday’s three points, he broke the point-per-game barrier for the 19th consecutive season.
With Alex Ovechkin chasing his goal-scoring record, Gretzky must be tired of today’s top players beating his achievements.
Igor Shesterkin didn’t like the stick to him.
With eight games to go, the American needs to score eight goals to reach 70. It’s happening.
But he’ll need help. The eventual return of Mitch Marner certainly won’t hurt.
Yesterday, he didn’t start the game, but he took over as Samuel Ersson allowed two goals on four shots.
Fedotov’s game got off to a good start, as he was tested right from the start.
Fedotov is still getting the hang of it
He went to the wrong net for the start of OT.
Yesterday, the Islanders won in overtime against the Flyers, the Caps didn’t play and Detroit won a very big game.
The Wings now have as many points (82) as Washington, who occupy the last playoff spot. However, Alex Ovechkin’s team still has two games in hand.
And don’t forget that the Canadiens play their last two games of the season against Detroit. Let’s hope the Michigan club is still in the playoff hunt.
Extension
– John Tortorella isn’t afraid to tell it like it is.
– A 97th pass for 97.
– Not bad.
– Five three-pointers.
– Not your usual Tuesday.