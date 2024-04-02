Top-5: Shane Wright scores on his NHL comeback

An eight-game Monday saw Auston Matthews score twice to continue his push for the NHL’s first 70-goal season in more than 30 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/YgtJKRLLW6 pic.twitter.com/HTSXiCvr6m – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 2, 2024

1. Shane Wright scores on his NHL return

SHANE WRIGHT SCORES IN HIS RETURN TO THE NATIONAL pic.twitter.com/vKR6Dmkmw9 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 2, 2024

For a Monday evening, there were a number of games on the NHL schedule.Some good duels were played.Here are the results and highlights:On Sunday, the Kraken recalled Shane Wright from the AHL.The following day, Wright played his fourth game of the season.For the occasion, he scored.It was, in fact, the winning goal.

Kraken’s 4-2 victory over the Sharks.

2. Sidney Crosby joins Wayne Gretzky for consecutive seasons with at least one point per game

In the victory, Oliver Bjorkstrand shone with a goal and an assist.Sidney Crosby has been on fire lately.

In his last five games, he’s collected four goals and nine assists.

With his assist on Rust’s goal and a goal of his own, Crosby extends his point streak to five games (3G-9A). pic.twitter.com/YkaswTuzAo – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 1, 2024

With yesterday’s three points, he broke the point-per-game barrier for the 19th consecutive season.

He thus joined Wayne Gretzky for the most consecutive seasons (19) with at least one point per game.Next year, the 87 can overtake him for good.

With Alex Ovechkin chasing his goal-scoring record, Gretzky must be tired of today’s top players beating his achievements.

Sid getting under Igor’s skin pic.twitter.com/0IczcAN5Gy – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 2, 2024

In the Penguins-Rangers game, Crosby was also able to trouble the opposing goalie.

Igor Shesterkin didn’t like the stick to him.

3. A 62nd for Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews sets a new career-high with his 61st goal of the season pic.twitter.com/lPSkTgjFd2 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2024

Final score: 5-2 Pittsburgh.Auston Matthews is on a quest to reach the 70-goal plateau in a single season.Yesterday, he scored twice to bring his total to 62.He scored his 62nd in an empty net.

With eight games to go, the American needs to score eight goals to reach 70. It’s happening.

But he’ll need help. The eventual return of Mitch Marner certainly won’t hurt.

Reavo setting the tone early pic.twitter.com/6fGD6OxALC – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2024

Ryan Reaves: not scared of Matthew Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/qqrQnYcwBa – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2024

4. Ivan Fedotov takes over

In the game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs, a playoff atmosphere was present.It started early with a Ryan Reaves body check.Then he taunted Matthew Tkachuk afterwards.A few days ago, Ivan Fedotov, the greatest goalie of all time, joined the Philadelphia Flyers.

Yesterday, he didn’t start the game, but he took over as Samuel Ersson allowed two goals on four shots.

Fedotov’s game got off to a good start, as he was tested right from the start.

Flyers fans absolutely ROARING for Fedotov’s first NHL save pic.twitter.com/bA2VoxfyrI – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 2, 2024

Fedotov is still getting the hang of it He went to the wrong net for the start of OT. ( : @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/QqxdmoLOAx – BarDown (@BarDown) April 2, 2024

5. Red Wings knock on playoff door

Philadelphia eventually lost in overtime, but the club picked up a fun point.In the extra period, the Russian goalie got the net wrong.With this point, the Flyers overtook the Capitals for third place in the Metropolitan Division.The race for the final playoff positions in the East will be exciting right to the end.The Islanders, Flyers, Capitals and Red Wings are all in the running.

Yesterday, the Islanders won in overtime against the Flyers, the Caps didn’t play and Detroit won a very big game.

The Wings now have as many points (82) as Washington, who occupy the last playoff spot. However, Alex Ovechkin’s team still has two games in hand.

David Perron(@DP_57) comes through with a HUGE goal late! RED WINGS WIN! pic.twitter.com/15yrxeKOqh – NHL (@NHL) April 2, 2024

Yesterday, David Perron was the hero with a late goal.Between now and the end of the season, the Capitals play the Wings once. A big four-point game to look forward to, then.

And don’t forget that the Canadiens play their last two games of the season against Detroit. Let’s hope the Michigan club is still in the playoff hunt.

Extension

– John Tortorella isn’t afraid to tell it like it is.

John Tortorella did not hold back about the Flyers performance tonight ( : @NHLFlyers) pic.twitter.com/Qucs3LkFpg – BarDown (@BarDown) April 2, 2024

– A 97th pass for 97.

Connor McDavid moved within three assists of 100 in 2023-24 (29-97-126). His 97 helpers are the most by any player since Adam Oates in 1992-93 (97 in 84 GP w/ BOS).#NHLStats: https://t.co/YgtJKRMjLE https://t.co/3h4wQE3YUv – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 2, 2024

– Not bad.

Sean Monahan with 3 goals in his last 4, me thinks he was a good addition. #GoJetsGo – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) April 2, 2024

– Five three-pointers.

– Not your usual Tuesday.