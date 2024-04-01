The identity of goalkeeper number one: the topic of conversation at the next camp

Will Primeau be able to steal the No. 1 spot next year? https://t.co/EyC5f2rk5M
Right now, both Canadiens goaltenders are playing sensational hockey. And I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that, since at last update, the tandem of Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau ranked third in the NHL in terms of better-than-expected saves.
In Primeau’s case, he just won the Molson Cup for the month of March.
Cayden Primeau had quite a March!
Who’s going to be the number next year, then?
What if there wasn’t a battle for the number one position, and the two shared the role of 1A and 1B goaltender? A bit like Boston with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.
Obviously, before thinking about the camp, we have to wait and see the results of the last nine games of the campaign. However, I don’t believe that these games will drastically change the value of the two masked Montrealers. One thing’s for sure, they’ll have some big challenges ahead of them.
In short, the 2023-2024 season isn’t even over yet, and I’m already looking forward to next September.
