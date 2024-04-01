The identity of goalkeeper number one: the topic of conversation at the next camp

Right now, both Canadiens goaltenders are playing sensational hockey. And I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that, since at last update, the tandem of Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau ranked third in the NHL in terms of better-than-expected saves.

Individually, Monty is sixth in that category, no less.

In Primeau’s case, he just won the Molson Cup for the month of March.

Cayden Primeau had quite a March! pic.twitter.com/y8mRIXM77s – Hockey 360 (@hockey360) April 1, 2024

Who’s going to be the number next year, then?

Will Primeau be able to steal the No. 1 spot next year? https://t.co/EyC5f2rk5M – Hockey 360 (@hockey360) April 2, 2024

At Hockey 360, this was one of the topics of conversation between Marc Labrecque and Bob Hartley.Hartley said that the main topic of conversation for the upcoming training camp will be the battle for the No. 1 goaltender position between the two goaltenders.

What if there wasn’t a battle for the number one position, and the two shared the role of 1A and 1B goaltender? A bit like Boston with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Obviously, before thinking about the camp, we have to wait and see the results of the last nine games of the campaign. However, I don’t believe that these games will drastically change the value of the two masked Montrealers. One thing’s for sure, they’ll have some big challenges ahead of them.

In addition to the friendly battle between Monty and Primeau, other stories will be interesting to note. Will Kirby Dach be fit? Will Lane Hutson NHL be Lane Hutson college? Will the first pick in the next draft be on the 23-man roster at the start of the season?

In short, the 2023-2024 season isn’t even over yet, and I’m already looking forward to next September.

