Jacob Fowler’s season continues

If Hutson lost, the Montreal Canadiens would have had reinforcements on the blue line sooner than expected. But in the end, the Terriers won the game to advance to the Frozen Four, which begins on April 11.On this Sunday evening, it was the turn of another Habs prospect to make his presence felt, namely Jacob Fowler, the goaltender of the hour in the NCAA series. He was the man the Boston College Eagles trusted to keep the net in a tough match-up with the Quinnipiac Bobcats.The first period was fairly quiet, with both teams unable to find the back of the net.Fowler and Quinnipiac goaltender Vinny Duplessis were solid in the first 20 minutes, but it was Fowler who was the busiest in the period, turning away all 15 shots he faced.The second period, however, was a completely different scenario from the first. Both teams scored three goals apiece.The Bobcats were first on the scoreboard with two unanswered goals.Boston College responded with two goals to tie the game.Ryan Leonard scored first with a deflection, assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Eamon Powell on the power play.Then, Andre Gasseau fired in a powerful finish to make it 2-2.

A few minutes later, Christophe Fillion of the Bobcats restored his team’s lead.

It took another power play for the Eagles to get back into the game…

And it wasn’t just anyone, as Leonard again flashed the red light on a massive attack.

Ryan Leonard thrives in big moments. pic.twitter.com/5SRlh19eGq – Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) March 31, 2024

Will Smith picked up an assist, as did Powell, who now has two points in the period:

Let’s just say I would have loved to see Leonard drafted in Montreal. I’m not disappointed with David Reinbacher, but the Washington Capitals have a very nice gem in their prospect bank.

With a score of 3-3, the two teams headed back to the locker room after 40 minutes of play.The third period got off to a strong start, especially for Quinnipiac. Barely 15 seconds into the third period, Jacob Quillian put the Bobcats back in front.The Eagles tied the game with three minutes remaining in the third period.

Cutter Gauthier saved Boston College ‘s season with a crucial assist on Aram Minnetian’s goal that sent the game into overtime:

Tie game! Aram Minnetian(#TexasHockey) snaps one home and @BC_MHockey has tied this game 4-4 in the third Cutter Gauthier(#FlyTogether) and Oscar Jellvik(#NHLBruins) the assists on the play pic.twitter.com/hHEHAQhy0V – EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) March 31, 2024

The one who played the hero in the overtime period is not a name you’d expect.

Jack Malone sent the Boston Eagles to the Frozen Four after Quinnipiac’s goalie sputtered without being able to keep the puck: :

Victory for Fowler and his team by a score of 5-4 in overtime.April 11 and April 13 are the dates for the famous Frozen Four tournament.

We’ll have to wait for the results of the other regional finals to find out, but Lane Hutson and Jacob Fowler will have another chance to face off. This time, the loser will see his or her season come to an end.

Fowler didn’t have a great game.

At least, we expected better from him with the performances he’s been accustomed to this season. He’ll have a chance to bounce back at the famous Frozen Four. In today’s game, he turned away 26 of the 30 shots he faced, but made some important saves.