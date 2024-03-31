Ryan Leonard thrives in big moments. pic.twitter.com/5SRlh19eGq
– Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) March 31, 2024
Jacob Fowler’s season continues
#NHLBruins 2021 draft pick Andre Gasseau ties the game up with an absolute rip. Game is even at 2-2.
: @BC_MHockey | ESPN2
– The Puck Drop (@HEApuckdrop) March 31, 2024
A few minutes later, Christophe Fillion of the Bobcats restored his team’s lead.
It took another power play for the Eagles to get back into the game…
And it wasn’t just anyone, as Leonard again flashed the red light on a massive attack.
Let’s just say I would have loved to see Leonard drafted in Montreal. I’m not disappointed with David Reinbacher, but the Washington Capitals have a very nice gem in their prospect bank.
Cutter Gauthier saved Boston College ‘s season with a crucial assist on Aram Minnetian’s goal that sent the game into overtime:
Tie game! Aram Minnetian(#TexasHockey) snaps one home and @BC_MHockey has tied this game 4-4 in the third
Cutter Gauthier(#FlyTogether) and Oscar Jellvik(#NHLBruins) the assists on the play pic.twitter.com/hHEHAQhy0V
– EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) March 31, 2024
The one who played the hero in the overtime period is not a name you’d expect.
Jack Malone sent the Boston Eagles to the Frozen Four after Quinnipiac’s goalie sputtered without being able to keep the puck: :
JACK MALONE CALLED GAME!!!! #NCAAHockey x ESPNU / @BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/g7Av9n31fj
– NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 31, 2024
We’ll have to wait for the results of the other regional finals to find out, but Lane Hutson and Jacob Fowler will have another chance to face off. This time, the loser will see his or her season come to an end.
Extensions
Fowler didn’t have a great game.
At least, we expected better from him with the performances he’s been accustomed to this season. He’ll have a chance to bounce back at the famous Frozen Four. In today’s game, he turned away 26 of the 30 shots he faced, but made some important saves.