Martin St-Louis has not revealed his defensive pairings for tonight’s game

The Montreal Canadiens held a training session this morning in preparation for tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.

The Habs will be looking for their fourth straight win, while the Hurricanes will be looking to make the Stanley Cup playoffs official.For this game, the Habs will be without Kaiden Guhle, who was suspended for one game for his stickhandling (while on the bench) of Travis Konecny.

A defenseman will therefore have to take Guhle’s place in the lineup, and logically, it’s Johnathan Kovacevic who will play tonight, as he was the Tricolore’s only extra defenseman.

However, we still don’t know who Kovacevic will play with, given that Martin St-Louis hasn’t revealed his defensive pairings for tonight’s game.

Listen to the team’s pre-game thoughts ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes Tune in now to live pregame media ops ahead of tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes#GoHabsGo https://t.co/v89WEaK59j – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2024

No word yet on who will play with Mike Matheson.In the absence of Kaiden Guhle, there will be plenty of minutes to eat for all the other defenders.

As for the rest of the line-up, we haven’t been given any details, so it remains to be seen.

Given that the Habs are on a three-game winning streak, it’s safe to assume that Tanner Pearson will once again be the odd man out, but you never know.

And in front of the net, we still don’t know the identity of the starting goaltender, although logically, with the current 50/50 split, we can expect to see Samuel Montembeault in front of the net.

En Rafale

Again, nothing is official.

– Indeed.

For a team with a big gap at goaltending, encouraging runs of late for Jacob Fowler, Jakub Dobes, and Cayden Primeau (at 3 different levels of hockey). No GUARANTEE any will be NHL starters long-term, but a little depth is welcome. #Habs #GoHabsGo – Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) March 30, 2024

– I do think the Oilers and Connor McDavid like playing the Anaheim Ducks.

The @EdmontonOilers are 9-1-0 in their last 10 GP vs Anaheim over the last 3 seasons, outscoring them 57-23.

Connor McDavid has 13-35-48/+17 in 27 career games vs the Ducks, including 6-18-24/+12 in his last 10 GP vs ANA.

He is also currently on 6-game point streak (2-14-16) pic.twitter.com/NKEDpS2UdM – Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) March 30, 2024

– Quioto is on fire.

Things are going well for Romell Quioto with his new club. Today he adds a 4th goal in 6 games with Al-Arabi, a second division in Saudi Arabia.pic.twitter.com/YWbJj4gVml – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) March 29, 2024

– Good for him.

After several weeks (visa issues according to Transfermarkt), Chinonso Offor gets his first start with his new club. In just 5 minutes of play, Chino Offor heads home his first goal for FC Arda Kardzhali.#CFMTL https://t.co/OLmZPDtLpn – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) March 29, 2024

– A good start for him.