Martin St-Louis has not revealed his defensive pairings for tonight’s game
The Montreal Canadiens held a training session this morning in preparation for tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.

The Habs will be looking for their fourth straight win, while the Hurricanes will be looking to make the Stanley Cup playoffs official.

For this game, the Habs will be without Kaiden Guhle, who was suspended for one game for his stickhandling (while on the bench) of Travis Konecny.

A defenseman will therefore have to take Guhle’s place in the lineup, and logically, it’s Johnathan Kovacevic who will play tonight, as he was the Tricolore’s only extra defenseman.

However, we still don’t know who Kovacevic will play with, given that Martin St-Louis hasn’t revealed his defensive pairings for tonight’s game.

No word yet on who will play with Mike Matheson.

In the absence of Kaiden Guhle, there will be plenty of minutes to eat for all the other defenders.

As for the rest of the line-up, we haven’t been given any details, so it remains to be seen.

Given that the Habs are on a three-game winning streak, it’s safe to assume that Tanner Pearson will once again be the odd man out, but you never know.

And in front of the net, we still don’t know the identity of the starting goaltender, although logically, with the current 50/50 split, we can expect to see Samuel Montembeault in front of the net.

Again, nothing is official.

