Martin St-Louis has not revealed his defensive pairings for tonight’s game

Listen to the team’s pre-game thoughts ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes
Tune in now to live pregame media ops ahead of tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes#GoHabsGo https://t.co/v89WEaK59j
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2024
The Montreal Canadiens held a training session this morning in preparation for tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.
A defenseman will therefore have to take Guhle’s place in the lineup, and logically, it’s Johnathan Kovacevic who will play tonight, as he was the Tricolore’s only extra defenseman.
However, we still don’t know who Kovacevic will play with, given that Martin St-Louis hasn’t revealed his defensive pairings for tonight’s game.
As for the rest of the line-up, we haven’t been given any details, so it remains to be seen.
Given that the Habs are on a three-game winning streak, it’s safe to assume that Tanner Pearson will once again be the odd man out, but you never know.
And in front of the net, we still don’t know the identity of the starting goaltender, although logically, with the current 50/50 split, we can expect to see Samuel Montembeault in front of the net.
En Rafale
– Indeed.
For a team with a big gap at goaltending, encouraging runs of late for Jacob Fowler, Jakub Dobes, and Cayden Primeau (at 3 different levels of hockey). No GUARANTEE any will be NHL starters long-term, but a little depth is welcome. #Habs #GoHabsGo
– Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) March 30, 2024
– I do think the Oilers and Connor McDavid like playing the Anaheim Ducks.
The @EdmontonOilers are 9-1-0 in their last 10 GP vs Anaheim over the last 3 seasons, outscoring them 57-23.
Connor McDavid has 13-35-48/+17 in 27 career games vs the Ducks, including 6-18-24/+12 in his last 10 GP vs ANA.
He is also currently on 6-game point streak (2-14-16) pic.twitter.com/NKEDpS2UdM
– Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) March 30, 2024
– Quioto is on fire.
Things are going well for Romell Quioto with his new club.
Today he adds a 4th goal in 6 games with Al-Arabi, a second division in Saudi Arabia.pic.twitter.com/YWbJj4gVml
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) March 29, 2024
– Good for him.
After several weeks (visa issues according to Transfermarkt), Chinonso Offor gets his first start with his new club.
In just 5 minutes of play, Chino Offor heads home his first goal for FC Arda Kardzhali.#CFMTL https://t.co/OLmZPDtLpn
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) March 29, 2024
– A good start for him.
He didn’t waste any time getting into AAA. https://t.co/irW61wlHZt
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 30, 2024