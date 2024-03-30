Jakub Dobes is saving the Laval Rocket’s season

My thoughts on Friday’s game, with comments from Jakub Dobes, David Reinbacher and JF Houle.
Via @Toutsurlehockey https://t.co/NF0IuDfQfP
– Mathieu Paradis (@mat_paradis) March 30, 2024
The Habs’ club-école was playing an all-important game at Place Bell against the Belleville Senators.
They needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and that’s exactly what the Rocket did, winning 2-1 in regulation time (a VERY important detail).
In short, it was a huge win for the Rocket last night, but it wasn’t a great game for Jean-François Houle’s team.
Indeed, the Rocket was dominated throughout by the Senators, as evidenced by Belleville’s 37-17 shootout victory.
The 22-year-old Czech goaltender was simply dominant last night, turning aside 36 of 37 shots, earning him the AHL’s first star of the evening.
Friday’s AHL Three Stars of the Night
Jakub Dobeš @RocketLaval
Cooper Marody @LVPhantoms
Hugh McGing @ThunderbirdsAHL pic.twitter.com/8LddOK7yHT
– American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 30, 2024
I say again, because for the past few weeks, Dobes has been practically single-handedly saving the Laval Rocket’s season.
Incidentally, what we’re also noticing is that Dobes is playing a LOT of games, and still managing to hang in there, carrying the team on his shoulders.
With his 46ᵉ start of the season last night, Dobes ranks first in the entire American League.
“Laval, je vous aime “#GoRocket @Lil_Doby44 pic.twitter.com/vTFz1pBdCg
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 30, 2024
Despite a difficult start, we’ve continued to put our trust in him, and it’s paying off handsomely at the moment, as Dobes is feeling very confident.
“When you get into playoff mode, there’s not much else that matters except winning. In the dressing room, we all want to fight for each other and that’s what gives me energy.” – Jakub Dobes
It’s really the youngsters who are driving the club at the moment, and that’s great news.
Of course, Reinbacher isn’t the only one to be complimented, but the young Austrian has been doing VERY well since his arrival on North America’s smaller rinks.
“His adaptation to the team structure is excellent. We’ve done some video, but not that much. We talked mostly, and he’s learning very quickly. We show him things, and very quickly, he understands them” – Jean-François Houle
And let’s not forget Logan Mailloux, who once again picked up a point last night, further consolidating his place in the AHL’s top-3 defensemen scoring charts.
In short, the Rocket is hanging on to the playoffs, and it’s thanks to the excellent performances of its youngsters.
It’ll take another solid performance today, when Laval takes on the Belleville Senators again at 3pm.
It’s another game the Rocket must win.
It’s game day! It’s game day!
Presented by @skipthedishes
Place Bell
15h00 / 3:00 p.m.
BPM Sports / TSN690
RDS / AHLTV#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/AEpOZPsvwJ
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 30, 2024
En Rafale
– Happy Birthday Slaf!
our number 20 is now 20 years old!
happy bday, Slaf! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/uubWzTeYlf
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2024
– Of note.
It’s First Peoples Celebration Night at the Bell Centre
Pre-game @SkipTheDisheshttps://t.co/NKyOTrXUS0
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2024
– The Hurricanes goaltender is undefeated in seven games since returning from injury.
Frederik Andersen: an incredible performance since his return! https://t.co/Z4kNOVSNcB
– Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) March 30, 2024
– Read more.
CANADA SOCCER
$4M DEFICIT
Press release (via Kevin Blue of @CanadaSoccerFR):
Hello to the Canadian soccer community,
We need to put in place a better financial mechanism for soccer in Canada so that our sport can benefit from future opportunities…. pic.twitter.com/PNUISrR6Cm
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) March 30, 2024
– A fine performance.
The Braves’ first cushion player, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, produced three points in his team’s 9-3 win. https://t.co/HoN2mFhqQV
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 30, 2024