The Montreal Alouettes lost the Grey Cup, but they're getting a little payback against the Edmonton Elks. With eight players, they make up the largest contingent on the 2026 CFL All-Star Team, which was announced Thursday. The Elks are a close second with seven players.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers rank third with five representatives, ahead of the Toronto Argonauts (three). The Lions, Roughriders, and Stampeders each have two. Neither the Ottawa Redblacks nor the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have any representatives.

The team includes 11 Canadian players and 16 first-time selections. It was chosen by 49 voters: journalists from the Canadian Football Writers' Association, CFL head coaches, and fans.

The complete team

Offense: Davis Alexander (MTL), Brady Oliveira (WPG), Skyler Griffith (EDM), Tyson Philpot (MTL), KeeSean Johnson (SSK), Tyler Snead (MTL), Damonte Coxie (TOR), Austin Mack (EDM), Logan Ferland (SSK), Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL), Christy Nkanu (CGY), Nick Callender (MTL), Jarell Broxton (WPG).

Defense: Clarence Hicks (CGY), Malik Carney (EDM), Ralph Holley (TOR), Jake Ceresna (WPG), Darnell Sankey (BC), Tyrice Beverette (MTL), Adarius Pickett (TOR), Tyrell Ford (EDM), Lorenzo Burns (MTL), Kordell Jackson (EDM), Evan Holm (WPG), Jackson Findlay (BC).

Special Teams: Vincent Blanchard (EDM), Jake Julien (EDM), Trey Vaval (WPG), Louis-Philippe Bourassa (MTL).

Two names are catching the attention of Montreal fans. Malik Carney, the Elks' defensive end who delivered a hard tackle on Davis Alexander in the Grey Cup, made the team. Darnell Sankey, who left the Alouettes before the season, is also on the list, representing the Lions.

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