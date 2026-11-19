The Canadiens managed to snag the W last night in New Jersey. Let's go!

Otherwise, it was a pretty quiet night in the NHL: two other games were played on Wednesday night.

Let's see what caught our attention.



The @NHLBruins repeated history as they skated to victory on the 100th anniversary of the Red Wings' first-ever NHL game, where Boston defeated Detroit 2-0, while the @CanadiensMTL and @utahmammoth also earned wins tonight. #NHLStats: https://t.co/gpyCoWhhq3 https://t.co/UvZgBSt0cb — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 19, 2026

1: It was a real slugfest between the Mammoth and the Avalanche

Man, oh man. If the Mammoth and the Avalanche were ever to face off in the playoffs, let's just say it would be quite the show.

At least last night, both teams put on a hell of a show for the fans in attendance. It was as if the two clubs were part of a rivalry that's been going on for over 1,000 years…

Landeskog was NOT happy with Cooley's hit on him, so he delivered three cross-checks to his back 😳 https://t.co/vuvdH73d9I — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 19, 2026

Sneaky hits, hard checks, fights… we saw it all last night in that game. Check out the clip below: it's simply spectacular to see just how chaotic it got.

BODIES ARE FLYING EVERYWHERE 💥 https://t.co/ytrvlWDFVM — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 19, 2026

Now it's time for the boxing spectacle that kicked off a little later in the game. Jack McBain completely demolished Gabriel Landeskog:

JACK MCBAIN JUST MADE LANDESKOG RETHINK SOME CHOICES 🤜💥 https://t.co/BG2ZHVWofI — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 19, 2026

And then, Alex Gagne and Liam O'Brien also put on a great fight. I wasn't lying when I said things got wild!

Gagne and O'Brien's fight ended early… because O'Brien's jersey somehow ended up over his head 🥊😭 https://t.co/o4D2gjON5E — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 19, 2026

On the ice, the Avalanche was never able to keep up with the Mammoth. André Tourigny's team won that game 4-1, and one highlight from Utah's victory was that magnificent goal scored by Dmitri Simashev.

The sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft (David Reinbacher) is really establishing himself as a solid defenseman with the Mammoth.

COAST-TO-COAST!! That was a gorgeous goal, Dmitri Simashev! 👀 📺: @NHL_On_TNT & @hbomax ➡️ https://t.co/usQtBgmn31 https://t.co/mJR4adHRzJ — NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2026

2: The Bruins came to spoil the party in Detroit

The Red Wings hosted the Bruins last night as part of their centennial celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the franchise's first game.

And things got off to a great start for the team, with Lucas Raymond scoring in the first period:

Everybody loves Lucas Raymond! 👏 📺: @NHL_On_TNT & @hbomax ➡️ https://t.co/usQtBgmn31 https://t.co/iYmzc7f7zY — NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2026

But… that was really the Wings' only moment of glory in the game. The Bruins woke up in the second period and never looked back after that.

JJ Peterka scored to tie the game (with a simply magical shot):

A 10/10 shot from Peterka. https://t.co/3CqHVSJbQ3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 19, 2026

Pavel Zacha then beat Daniil Tarasov to give the Bruins their first lead of the game:

Pavel Zacha finished off Pastrňák's attempt and sealed the Bruins' victory. 🚨 https://t.co/nsw5X690Bn — NHL Česko (@NHLcz) November 19, 2026

And David Pastrnak's goal early in the third period completely knocked the wind out of the Red Wings' sails. Casey Mittelstadt (Luke's brother) scored into an empty net: the Bruins ultimately won the game 4-1.

David Pastrnak. 3-1 #NHLBruins https://t.co/NboEYCRra2 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 19, 2026

Things aren't looking good for the Red Wings, who now have a 3-7-0 record in their last ten games.

This team is heading for a crash right now. And it makes you wonder when we'll see Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson traded: those two issues need to be resolved in Michigan before the team can move on to the next stage.

Overtime

– The night's top scorers (good morning, Lane):

– 12 games tonight: