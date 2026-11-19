Last night, the Canadiens got back on the winning track in New Jersey. After two losses, that felt good.

After all, even though the Canadiens aren't in a bad position in the standings, they can't afford to let things slide. The Atlantic Division is too strong to allow for a string of losses.

The Canadiens have as many points as the Lightning in the standings, but they're only three points ahead of the Panthers, who are in last place among the Eastern Conference playoff teams.

All of this is to say that the 3-2 win in New Jersey felt good. How good?

So good that it even prompted the folks behind the Canadiens' X account to get a little cocky after the team's victory. That's not really our style.

First, the infamous “probability of victory” was brought up again. As you probably know, this refers to the game Connor Hellebuyck didn't play in Winnipeg last week.

But the Habs also used the famous “WASTED” from the game GTA VI to highlight the Devils' “death” last night, after the game.

100% win expectancy 100% win expectancy #GoHabsGo https://t.co/tjbITrsgTO — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2026

Don't show this to a Devils fan Don't show this to a Devils fan 😈 #GoHabsGo https://t.co/XxNxzzJ0z4 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2026

Obviously, if the Canadiens had lost a third straight game (or even if the Devils had tied it up late to force overtime), tweeting stuff like this would have been harder to do.

But that didn't happen. Why? For several reasons.

1. Jacob Fowler was excellent in net. Facing Connor Hellebuyck (who suffered his first loss in his new uniform), the young Canadiens goaltender kept his team in the game.

Yes, he gave up two goals in the first period, but he shut the door for the rest of the game. He made 28 saves on 30 shots and, true to form, found a way to win.

2. Lane Hutson was also a major factor in the Canadiens' victory. He's truly taken his game to another level this season, and he proved it yesterday with his three assists.

But honestly, it's more than that. He was the best player on the ice, and without him, the Canadiens might not have left Newark with the win.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for the Montreal Canadiens on November 18, 2026: https://t.co/8nyILacoXS — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 19, 2026

3. Brett Berard wasn't the savior last night. That said, he still played a solid game, capitalizing on his strengths. He brought some energy to help the Canadiens.

He did what he was supposed to do.

4. The Canadiens found a way to score on the power play. They went 1-for-4, while making sure the Devils couldn't capitalize on their three power-play opportunities.

That must have something to do with the fact that the Habs won the game.

5. Kirby Dach continues to look good these days. It remains to be seen if this will last, but for now, the Canadiens need to make the most of it while it lasts.

Good for him, too.

6. Alexandre Texier played a solid game (despite his penalty) on the first line. And Juraj Slafkovsky, playing apart from Nick Suzuki, also looked better on the ice.

The line changes worked.

Line changes | “It worked: this isn't the first time we've done this”—Martin St-Louis https://t.co/j2YM80JANv — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) November 19, 2026

7. Alex Newhook continues to show why he deserves his contract extension. He's very effective on the ice… and more and more, he's showing off his skills.

That was beautiful.

Newy 😮‍💨 Nifty Newy #GoHabsGo https://t.co/CplrYoRa1x — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2026

Extension

The Canadiens won't be practicing in Raleigh this morning. But at 11:30 a.m., there will be a media availability to discuss tonight's game against the Hurricanes.

As a reminder, Jakub Dobes will play. Will David Reinbacher and Florian Xhekaj be in the lineup?

It's also unclear whether Martin St-Louis will be forced to sit Zachary Bolduc, who was injured in yesterday's game and didn't finish the contest.

Reports indicate it was an upper-body injury for the Quebec native.