Aidan Hutchinson's injury has sparked a lot of discussion in the NFL, but the Detroit Lions' head coach does not want to impose new restrictions on his players.

Despite the anterior cruciate ligament tear his star player suffered during a celebration, Dan Campbell believes athletes should be able to express their excitement after a great play.

The incident occurred on Sunday during the Lions' convincing victory over the New England Patriots in Munich. After sacking the opposing quarterback, Hutchinson tried to celebrate his feat. That's when he suffered a serious injury to his right knee.

The news is particularly difficult for Detroit, as the star defensive player will have to miss the rest of the season. His absence is a major blow to a team that relies heavily on its defensive strength.

When asked about the possibility of banning certain celebrations, Campbell made it clear that he had no intention of going in that direction. He even recalled having suffered a bicep injury himself as a player after performing a celebratory move following a successful play.

In his view, injuries can occur in virtually any situation, even during an action that seems harmless. He does, however, want his players to avoid unnecessary risks, particularly acrobatic moves such as backflips.

An injury that brings to mind several incidents in the NFL

The story also brings to mind a mishap involving Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants. The young running back landed awkwardly after attempting his famous backflip during a promotional event. At the time, he was recovering from surgery on his ankle and fibula.

His coach, John Harbaugh, had made it clear to him how important it was to protect his health and consider the team's needs before performing stunts.

Another historic incident involves Bill Gramatica. In 2001, the Arizona Cardinals' kicker suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after landing awkwardly while celebrating a 42-yard field goal.

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth believes, in fact, that a ban on jumps could be considered in the NFL.

For Dan Campbell, however, there's no question of turning celebrations into a major issue. His message is quite simple: players must use good judgment and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

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