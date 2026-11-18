The Dallas Cowboys' management has reportedly decided to reshuffle responsibilities within its defensive staff following yet another poor performance that caused quite a stir within the organization.

According to reports from the Associated Press, Christian Parker is no longer responsible for calling the team's defensive plays.

Although he will officially retain his position as defensive coordinator, this task will now be entrusted to Mike Pettine. Pettine recently joined the Cowboys as an advisor after holding various coaching positions in the NFL, including defensive coordinator.

This decision reportedly comes in the wake of Dallas's particularly tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost 46–40 in a game where their defense completely lost control.

Notably, the Texas team gave up three long touchdowns and allowed their opponents to rack up a record number of offensive yards at Cowboys Stadium. This performance clearly prompted team management to take action.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer made no secret of his frustration after the game. He called his team's performance unacceptable, while harshly criticizing the quality of his players' tackles.

For Dallas, this loss also represents an embarrassing statistic. It marks the third defeat in franchise history after scoring at least 40 points in a game. Two of those losses have come since Schottenheimer took over.

Mike Pettine Called Upon to Turn Around the Cowboys' Defense

Christian Parker, just 34 years old, had nevertheless taken on a major responsibility by becoming the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history. His unit, however, had struggled significantly since the start of the season.

Mike Pettine will now have to try to stabilize this defense and restore confidence to a team that desperately needs it.

With a 4-6 record, Dallas doesn't have much room to maneuver. The Cowboys will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a team with a 1-8 record.

Despite their struggles, the Texans can still hope to close the gap at the top of the NFC East. To do so, a rapid improvement in their defensive play will be absolutely essential.

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