Cody Fajardo put an end to the suspense. On Tuesday, during the Grey Cup celebrations in Edmonton, the quarterback announced in front of hundreds of fans that he will remain with the Elks.

The Grey Cup MVP had, however, left some doubt hanging in the air. After Sunday's 37-30 victory over the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary, he had said he would think about his future during the offseason.

His deliberation was brief. The return of the Grey Cup to Edmonton—a first in 11 years—sealed the deal for him.

Fajardo explained that he and his wife love the city and that they've been made to feel very welcome since he joined the team in 2025.

“City of Champions”

The quarterback has also made a name for himself off the field. He recently spearheaded a campaign to reinstate the “City of Champions” sign, which once welcomed visitors to Edmonton.

On Tuesday, the players brought the sign onto the stage at the Edmonton EXPO Centre and held it up for the crowd to see.

They also passed the Grey Cup around on stage, taking turns filling it with beer and downing it in one gulp.

Details regarding his future contract have not been disclosed.

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