The Rouge et Or shouldn't have to wait long to introduce its new head coach. Mathieu Bertrand is expected to be named on Thursday to succeed Glen Constantin, according to the Journal de Québec.

On Tuesday, team management did not take any questions about the succession, choosing instead to focus entirely on the announcement of Constantin's departure. The media have been invited to attend the official announcement on Thursday.

Highly regarded by President Jacques Tanguay and Constantin, Bertrand would become the fourth head coach in the program's history. He would succeed Mike Labadie (1995–1996), Jacques Chapdelaine (1997–2000), and Glen Constantin (2001–2026).

He knows the organization well. Bertrand returned to the Rouge et Or in 2013, a few months after retiring from the CFL. He began as a quarterbacks coach and later served as special teams coordinator while also coaching the running backs. Since 2023, he has also been in charge of recruiting.

He played nine seasons in Edmonton with the Eskimos, who later became the Elks. Drafted by the Alouettes in the fifth round (44th overall) in 2003, he ultimately signed with Edmonton as a free agent in 2004.

A Standing Figure in the Program

Before his professional career, Bertrand was a star quarterback for the Rouge et Or. A native of Trois-Rivières, where he played for the Diablos, he joined the team in 1998, when the program was still in its infancy.

In his very first season, the Rouge et Or reached the Dunsmore Cup final. They lost 17–12 in overtime during the famous “Dark Bowl,” a game that stretched over two days due to darkness.

In 1999, Bertrand and his teammates won the first Vanier Cup in the program's history, defeating the Saint Mary's Huskies 14–10. After sitting out the 2000 season, the left-handed quarterback returned in 2001 and led the team to a second Vanier Cup in 2003, again against the Huskies, 14–7.

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