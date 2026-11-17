The End of an Era at Laval University

A chapter in the Rouge et Or's history is coming to a close. After 25 seasons at the helm of Laval University's football program, Glen Constantin announced Tuesday that he was stepping down as head coach—a decision that moved his longtime assistants, as reported by TVA Sports.

Visibly moved, Constantin alternated between laughter and tears during the press conference, alongside club president Jacques Tanguay and Julie Dionne, director of Laval University's Sports Activities Department. To mark the significance of the moment, his coaching staff was in attendance, as were several leaders from the broader Rouge et Or family.

Some of his assistants have worked alongside him for many years. This is particularly true of Carl Brennan, who has coached the Rouge et Or's offensive line for over 25 years, and coordinators Justin Éthier (offense) and Marc Fortier (defense). Constantin also stated that the football club was in very good hands and that his confidence in the current staff had played a key role in his decision.

A Decision Made Last Winter

Contrary to what many might have believed, this departure is not related to Saturday's loss to the University of Montreal Carabins in the Jacques-Dussault Cup final. Constantin had informed Jacques Tanguay as early as last winter that the 2026 season would be his last at the helm of the team.

However, he is not leaving the program entirely. Over the coming weeks, he will take on a new role in strategic development and special projects within the University of Laval's Athletics Department.

His record is unmatched in Canadian college football. He became head coach in 2001, after serving as defensive coordinator and recruiting director since 1996, and led the Rouge et Or to 11 Vanier Cup victories and 16 provincial championships. He leaves with 237 wins, making him the most successful coach in the history of college football in Canada. He was also named Quebec Coach of the Year for the 13th time just a few days ago.

A native of Quebec City, the 61-year-old began his coaching career with the Bishop's Gaiters in 1991, before a stint in the NCAA with the University of Houston. Over the years at Laval, he has also mentored a generation of coaches: several former Rouge et Or players and assistant coaches now lead football programs across Quebec at the high school, college, and university levels.

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