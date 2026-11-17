Five New Recruits to Strengthen the Offensive Line

Laval University's Rouge et Or is already looking ahead. Just a few days after the end of its season, the team confirmed the arrival of five offensive linemen, including a prospect recruited directly from the main pool of its archrival, as reported by the Journal de Québec.

The most surprising signing is that of center Benjamin Rinfret-Racette from the Collège André-Grasset Phénix. The vast majority of the top players from that program usually choose the University of Montreal Carabins. Rinfret-Racette, however, decided to forge his own path.

The Vaudreuil-Dorion native explained that he visited nearly every program in Quebec to choose the best option for himself, rather than following the trend. His final choice came down to Laval and Sherbrooke. He was, in fact, surrounded by Rouge et Or alumni during his six years at Collège Bourget, where several of his coaches had played for Laval. He was named to the Division 1 college all-star team in 2025.

A Future Pilot on the Roster

Rinfret-Racette faces a major challenge, however. Injured in Week 4 against the Vanier Cheetahs, he will undergo surgery next week, with the goal of being fully recovered in time for training camp in August.

His background is also quite unusual. He'll be taking a semester off this winter to complete his pilot training, before beginning his studies in business administration at Laval University in September. He says he wants to develop over the course of four years, while acknowledging that his rehabilitation will determine how his first season unfolds.

Two other Division 1 offensive linemen are joining the team: Vicenzo Iskander, from the Champlain College Cougars in Lennoxville, and Julien Hubert-Vachon, from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Giants. Iskander, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound behemoth, says he was drawn to the program's winning culture, the coaches' professionalism, and the facilities, as well as the finance program where he will begin his studies in January. His choice came down to Laval and Montreal.

Alex Paradis of the Gaulois de La Pocatière and Félix Vachon of the Filons de Thetford Mines round out the group. A two-time Division 3 All-Star, Paradis—who stands 6 ft 4 in and weighs 310 lbs—says he has always dreamed of playing for the Rouge et Or, which he considers the best football program in the country.

Several recruits highlighted the influence of Carl Brennan, who has coached the Rouge et Or's offensive line for over 25 years. This recruiting drive comes after a season that ended on a disappointing note for Laval: undefeated in the regular season, the Rouge et Or lost 14–10 to the Carabins in the Jacques-Dussault Cup final.

Sources

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