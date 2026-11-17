The news about Glen Constantin continues to draw reactions far beyond Quebec.

A leading figure in Canadian college football, his departure has sparked a wave of emotion across many sports organizations nationwide. Even his longtime rivals have taken the time to highlight the importance of his legacy and the significant influence he has had on the sport.

On Tuesday, during a virtual media session held in anticipation of the Uteck Cup, two coaches took the time to pay tribute to him before discussing the stakes of their upcoming matchup.

Marco Iadeluca, head coach of the Montreal Carabins, and Blake Nill, head coach of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, both acknowledged Constantin's exceptional contribution to the development of Canadian football.

For Blake Nill, this news was particularly difficult to take. Having known Constantin for several decades, he did not hide his sadness and surprise at the news.

In particular, he highlighted his former rival's leadership qualities, emphasizing the influence he has had on college football for nearly 30 years.

The two men shared a long history of rivalries on the field. Their first encounter dates back to the 1999 Vanier Cup. At that time, Nill was coaching the St. Mary's University Huskies, while Constantin served as defensive coordinator for the Laval University Rouge et Or.

Their paths crossed several times thereafter, notably when Nill coached the Calgary Dinos and later the British Columbia Thunderbirds.

A sports rivalry turned into a true friendship

With a touch of humor, Blake Nill even admitted that he's probably suffered a record number of losses against Laval in various editions of the Vanier Cup.

Behind this joke, however, lies immense respect for Constantin and for everything he has accomplished over the years.

The Thunderbirds' head coach considers this rivalry exceptional and describes Constantin as a friend to whom he sincerely wishes the best for the future.

These tributes demonstrate that Glen Constantin's influence extends far beyond victories, championships, and statistics. His legacy in Canadian university football has left a lasting mark on several generations of coaches and players.

As the Carabins and the Thunderbirds prepare for their Canadian semifinal, this tribute serves above all as a reminder that, beyond the competition, the respect between the sport's leading figures remains very much alive.

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