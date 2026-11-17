The British Columbia Lions have decided to prioritize stability by securing the future of one of their most important players.

After an outstanding 2026 season in the Canadian Football League (CFL), linebacker Darnell Sankey has just received a strong vote of confidence from his organization.

The team announced Monday that it had signed a new two-season deal with the veteran, who otherwise might have tested the free-agent market during the upcoming offseason.

Although the Lions have not officially disclosed the financial terms of this extension, a league source revealed that the linebacker will earn an annual salary of $492,000. Taking various bonuses into account, his earnings could reach $504,000.

This deal represents a significant recognition for Sankey, as he becomes the highest-paid inside linebacker in the entire CFL.

And when you look at his statistics, it's hard to argue with this decision. The 2026 draft pick had a remarkable season, leading the entire Canadian league with 136 defensive plays and 114 tackles.

This performance also earns him a place in the history books of Canadian football.

In fact, Sankey is only the second player in CFL history to record at least 100 tackles in three consecutive seasons. The only other player to have achieved this feat is Hall of Famer Willie Pless, who accomplished it between 1997 and 1999.

An exceptional season that confirms his importance to the Lions

Sankey's contribution, however, isn't limited to tackles. The linebacker participated in all 998 defensive plays the Lions ran during the season, demonstrating remarkable endurance and consistency.

He also finished the year with 12 passes defended, three quarterback sacks, and four tackles for loss.

With 92 career CFL games under his belt, the veteran already has considerable experience. Before joining the Lions, he played for the Calgary Stampeders in 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022, and the Montreal Alouettes from 2023 to 2025.

His contract extension is therefore excellent news for British Columbia fans. The Lions are thus retaining a defensive mainstay capable of making a difference in any situation. After such an impressive season, Darnell Sankey will now have the opportunity to build on his momentum for the next two seasons.

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