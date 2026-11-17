Just yesterday (Monday), the New York Mets—led by owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns—met with this year's most sought-after free agent, Tarik Skubal, in California.

Currently, everything points to the two-time Cy Young Award winner choosing the Queens-based team as his next destination. Of course, there's the money factor, as the Mets will match any offer made to Skubal on the market.

But now another factor is coming into play. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, a team's geographic location will NOT be a major factor in Skubal's decision.

The geographical location of a team will NOT be a major factor in Tarik Skubal's free agency decision, per @JonHeyman. The Mets are the HEAVY favorites on Kalshi to sign Skubal pic.twitter.com/x2OkZDaP7z — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 17, 2026

If this isn't just smoke and mirrors, this new information could tip the scales in favor of the Mets, especially since the money will be there. Because if we take a cold, hard look at two other factors Skubal might consider, New York doesn't measure up.

Skubal made the playoffs in only two of his seven seasons with the Detroit Tigers—and, of course, in his lone year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He likely won't be interested in a rebuild, since he's still looking to make his first World Series appearance and win his first championship.

It's true that the Mets aren't in a rebuilding phase, but they had a dismal 2026 season and are far from being a contender for anything.

Another factor that could influence Skubal's decision is the relationships he has built with the managers, coaches, teammates, and front-office staff he's worked with—especially since, as we recall, he really didn't want to leave Detroit.

The Mets currently have no connection with the pitcher in this regard, but it remains to be seen whether money will be the deciding factor.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.