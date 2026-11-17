With the threat of a lockout looming over the baseball world, it was only to be expected that the offseason would kick off sooner than usual. And that's exactly what's happening.

In fact, the latest evidence comes from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, who reports that pitcher Dustin May has signed with the Chicago White Sox for $52.5 million over three years.

The White Sox have reached an agreement with free agent Dustin May on a 3-year, $52.5 million deal, a source confirms to ESPN. @ByRobertMurray was the first to report the agreement. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 17, 2026

The 29-year-old thus becomes the second member of the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers to leave the team this winter, following first baseman Jake Bauers, who signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

May was acquired by the Brewers at the trade deadline this summer, a move that ultimately paid off as he has pitched effectively since arriving in Wisconsin. The Texas native began the 2026 season with the St. Louis Cardinals and made ten regular-season starts for the Brewers following the trade.

In 102 career appearances on the mound—88 of them as a starter—May has a record of 26 wins and 29 losses, with a 4.12 earned run average and a 1.237 WHIP over 469 and two-thirds innings pitched.

A pitcher like him signing a contract like this sets the stage for what's to come in the free-agent market.

Dustin May signed a 1-year, $12.5M deal with the Cardinals last season. He had a 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 8.9 K/9 in 145.2 IP with STL and MIL. If this is any indication, the starting pitching market will be very expensive. https://t.co/gYQskwRSwe — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 17, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft, but injuries—including Tommy John surgery in 2021—limited his playing time under the hot California sun.

The White Sox thus emerge as the big winners of the draft, which included at least nine Major League Baseball teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays. For now, the starting rotation for the team from the Windy City consists of Sean Burke, Grant Taylor, Anthony Kay, Davis Martin, and May.

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