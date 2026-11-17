Randy Arozarena is no stranger to the American League East, having spent several seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays before moving to Seattle.

But could he return to that division?

According to Jon Heyman, who wrote an article on the New York Post's website about this, the New York Yankees have been in talks with Arozarena.

Even though the Yankees' top need isn't in the outfield, the club still took the time to speak with the player's camp last week, while the GM meeting was in full swing.

https://t.co/efweH6hyFm Yankees check on Randy Arozarena, one of the best position players on the market — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 17, 2026

If Arozarena were to join the Yankees' outfield, it would likely push Cody Bellinger to center field and send Spencer Jones to the bench.

But at his best, Arozarena could help the team.

Of course, one might wonder if this would be the best possible use of the Steinbrenner family's money, but oh well. After all, third base is a bigger problem.

Arozarena made a name for himself in the 2020 postseason, when he was extraordinary during the Rays' playoff run.

If the Yankees could get even a fraction of that player, it would help energize an offense that, as the front office recently stated, needs a boost.

We imagine the Mariners will try to bring him back to town, but we expect them to fail in their attempt.

Still within the Yankees' division, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Orioles or the Blue Jays show interest in the player.

A story to watch, then.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.