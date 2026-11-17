In 2026, Kazuma Okamoto enjoyed success in Toronto. The Japanese player, who arrived from his home country last winter, hit 33 home runs and drove in 92 runs in his first year in the Manfred League.

It took him some time to adjust, but by the end of the season, he was undoubtedly one of the team's best hitters.

And following Okamoto's success, the Blue Jays are once again at the forefront of the race for a Japanese hitter this winter. This time, Seiya Suzuki is the name coming up most often.

That said, he's already established in the majors, unlike Okamoto was last year.

But according to Mitch Bannon, that doesn't change the fact that Okamoto's success in 2026 could help the Jays sign Suzuki. Seeing all the progress the third baseman made during his rookie season makes for a strong selling point, after all.

Kazuma Okamoto and Seiya Suzuki: From WBC teammates to MLB teammates? @MitchBannon explains why Okamoto's success in Toronto could give the Blue Jays an edge in their pursuit of Suzuki. pic.twitter.com/vHACPBzHzA — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) November 17, 2026

Bannon notes that, conversely, seeing the Astros fail to help Tatsuya Imai adjust clearly demonstrates just how well the Jays have done in helping Okamoto. And that could not only help the club convince Suzuki but also other players who will be leaving Japan this winter.

Teruaki Sato, of course, is a name to watch, especially since we know the Jays are interested in him.

Of course, if the Blue Jays want to attract a talent like Suzuki, it will take much more than just one of his Japanese compatriots. The team will have to be prepared to put money on the table for a player who, backed by four consecutive seasons with at least 20 home runs (including a 32-homer campaign in 2025), will have leverage in his negotiations.

But perhaps, all things being equal, Okamoto's success will help the Jays stand out as the logical choice in Suzuki's eyes. Stay tuned, then.

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