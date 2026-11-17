Two weeks ago, seven players received a qualifying offer of $23.15 million. They had until 4:00 p.m. this afternoon to accept it or decline it.

Those who said yes are now under contract at that price for 2027. The others are free to sign elsewhere, but their former club may receive a compensatory draft pick if they sign elsewhere.

Only players who spent the entire 2026 season with the same club and had never received a qualifying offer were eligible to receive one.

The result? Five players turned it down: Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki, Brandon Lowe, Trevor Rogers, and Adrian Morejon.

Jake Bauers obviously turned it down in the final days, having signed with Boston.

But two players accepted their offers: Ryan Jeffers is staying in Minnesota, and David Bednar will be back with the Yankees.

Source: MIN C Ryan Jeffers and NYY RP David Bednar accepted the 1-year, $23.15M qualifying offer. Did not accept: SEA OF Randy Arozarena, CHC OF Seiya Suzuki, PIT 2B Brandon Lowe, BAL SP Trevor Rogers, SDP RP Adrian Morejon. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) November 17, 2026

Still, there are two surprises here. It wouldn't have been surprising to see all the players turn down the qualifying offer this season.

We can imagine that, given the uncertainty surrounding their next contracts, both players preferred to accept the qualifying offer and earn a good sum (especially for a relief pitcher) for the 2027 season.

Unless it's a bit like what Shane Bieber did last year: taking the money on the table because they're unsure about their health?

After all, both men could likely have secured a contract lasting more than one year. But it wouldn't have come at the same annual price…

But anyway: the Yankees and the Twins aren't going to complain, since they'll be getting a good player back for the rest of the season.

And the teams that wanted to sign these guys will have to look elsewhere. The Rockies are going to get calls about Ryan Goodman, I imagine…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.